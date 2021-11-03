Brian J. King was elected to University Heights City Council, while the results for the two other council seats are too close to call, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
The Nov. 2 results show King, Christopher Cooney and Sheri R. Sax as the top vote-getters for three, four-year terms, with King receiving 1,386 votes, or 18.2%; Cooney with 1,192 votes, or 15.7%; and Sax with 1,177 votes, or 15.5%. Winifred Weizer received 1,151 votes, or 15.2%; Katie Nelson Moody received 1,130 votes, or 14.9%; Paul Miller received 1,014 votes, or 13.3%; and Danny Grand received 549 votes, or 7.2%, respectively.
In Ohio, a recount is automatically triggered when the difference between votes doesn’t exceed one-half of 1% (or 0.50%), which would occur after the final, official results are announced.
This is a developing story.