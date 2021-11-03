Incumbents Malia Lewis, Dan Heintz and Jodi L. Sourini were re-elected to their seats on the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education in the Nov. 2 general election.
The three were re-elected to four-year terms, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. Seven candidates were vying for the seats.
Lewis received 6,927 votes, or 19.1%; Sourini with 6,845 votes, or 19%; and Heintz with 6,605 votes, or 18%.
The other candidates, Mario Clopton-Zymler, Maureen Lynn, Charles C. Drake and Mordechai Rennert received 5,979 votes, or 16.5%; 3,639 votes, or 10%; 3,511 votes, or 9.7%; and 2,687 votes, or 7.4%, respectively.
