Election workers were greeted with long lines as they arrived to work at 6:30 a.m. Nov. 3 – the opening of polls across Ohio.
The scene was the same at Hilltop Elementary School and Beachwood High School, both in Beachwood, Gearity Professional Development Elementary School in University Heights and the South Euclid Community Center in South Euclid.
By late morning, the long lines turned into a steady flow of voters at those locations.
A son helps his mother scan her ballot at Beachwood High School in Beachwood.
A mother and her children celebrate after voting at Beachwood High School in Beachwood.
A voter prepares to scan her ballot at Hilltop Elementary School in Beachwood.
A resident scans her ballot as her children look on at Beachwood High School in Beachwood.
Safety precautions are in place for voters at Beachwood High School in Beachwood.
Residents register to vote with workers who are behind protective boxes at Beachwood High School in Beachwood.
Residents register to vote with workers who are behind protective boxes at Beachwood High School in Beachwood.
A worker sanitizes pens at Beachwood High School in Beachwood.
A resident takes his time as he votes at Beachwood High School in Beachwood.
A worker completes a form at Beachwood High School in Beachwood.
A worker sanitizes a booth at Gearity Professional Development Elementary School in University Heights.
A resident had some questions for a worker, who checked to see his ballot was completed properly at Gearity Professional Development Elementary School in University Heights.
Voters receive a sticker after voting at Gearity Professional Development Elementary School in University Heights.
A voter registers at Gearity Professional Development Elementary School in University Heights.
A voter prepares to scan his ballot at Hilltop Elementary School in Beachwood.
A voter prepares to scan his ballot at Hilltop Elementary School in Beachwood.
A voter prepares to scan her ballot at Hilltop Elementary School in Beachwood.
A voter completes his ballot at Hilltop Elementary School in Beachwood.
Socially distanced residents vote at Hilltop Elementary School in Beachwood.
At Beachwood High, voters packed into the gymnasium from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. The five registration desks each had five people waiting socially distanced and the line snaked around the bleachers.
“It was nonstop,” one worked told the Cleveland Jewish News, about the early turnout.
At Gearity, one worker said she was surprised there was a line when the poll opened and that turnout was steady through noon.
At each location, workers continually sanitized the voting booths.