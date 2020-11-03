Election workers were greeted with long lines as they arrived to work at 6:30 a.m. Nov. 3 – the opening of polls across Ohio.

The scene was the same at Hilltop Elementary School and Beachwood High School, both in Beachwood, Gearity Professional Development Elementary School in University Heights and the South Euclid Community Center in South Euclid.

By late morning, the long lines turned into a steady flow of voters at those locations.

Voting in Beachwood and University Heights

At Beachwood High, voters packed into the gymnasium from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. The five registration desks each had five people waiting socially distanced and the line snaked around the bleachers.

“It was nonstop,” one worked told the Cleveland Jewish News, about the early turnout.

At Gearity, one worker said she was surprised there was a line when the poll opened and that turnout was steady through noon.

At each location, workers continually sanitized the voting booths.

