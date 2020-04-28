Election results

6:33 a.m.

Final, unofficial results were published earlier this morning.

Ohio law requires automatic recount if the margin of victory is less than one-half of one percent. Additionally, provisional ballots may affect the final results. 

Here are results for some issues in Cuyahoga County:

Issue 9 - Mayfield Heights income tax increase
  
For the Income Tax1,48850.73%
Against the Income Tax1,44549.27%
   
Issue 10 - Mayfield Village zoning, SOM Center
  
Yes54371.45%
No21728.55%
   
Issue 11 - Mayfield Village zoning, Wilson Mills
  
Yes54070.96%
No22129.04%
   
Issue 18 - Solon zoning, restaurants
  
Yes4,04384.33%
No75115.67%
   
Issue 19 - Solon zoning, residential
  
Yes4,01082.61%
No84417.39%
   
Issue 26 - Cleveland Heights-University Heights Schools tax levy, additional
  
For the Tax Levy6,12047.61%
Against the Tax Levy6,73452.39%
   
Issue 30 - Orange City School District tax levy, renewal
  
For the Tax Levy2,77577.28%
Against the Tax Levy81622.72%
   
Issue 33 - South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School District tax levy, additional
  
For the Tax Levy4,34859.19%
Against the Tax Levy2,99840.81%
   
Issue 33 - Cuyahoga County tax levy, replacement and increase (Health and Human Services)
  
For the Tax Levy129,26169.65%
Against the Tax Levy56,33230.35%

  

Here are some legislative candidate results for Cuyahoga County:

Cuyahoga County Council District 10 Democrat
  
candidatevotespercent
Mansell Baker4,24830.69%
Cheryl L. Stephens9,59369.31%
   
Representative to Congress District 11, Democrat
(totals include all votes cast in U.S. House District 11)
 
candidatevotespercent
James Jerome Bell1,8612.48%
Marcia L. Fudge67,98590.61%
Michael Hood2,5323.37%
Tariq K. Shabazz2,6533.54%
   
Representative to Congress District 11, Republican
(totals include all votes cast in U.S. House District 11)
 
candidatevotespercent
Laverne Gore4,48947.93%
Jonah Schulz3,86441.26%
Shalira Taylor1,01310.82%
   
Representative to Congress District 14, Republican
(totals include all votes cast in U.S. House District 14)
 
candidatevotespercent
David P. Joyce41,90383.30%
Mark Pitrone8,40216.70%
   
Ohio House District 6, Republican
  
candidatevotespercent
Ed Hargate (R)3,05346.11%
Shay Hawkins (R)3,56853.89%
   
Ohio House District 9, Democrat
  
candidatevotespercent
Janine Boyd15,61886.40%
Vincent E. Stokes II2,45913.60%
   
Ohio House District 12, Democrat
  
candidatevotespercent
Juanita Brent9,77280.24%
Phyllis Ann Peterson (WI)*00.00%
Felicia Washington Ross2,40719.76%

Here are some judicial candidate results for Cuyahoga County:

8th District Court of Appeals, Feb. 11, 2021, Democrat
  
candidatevotespercent
Hugh A. Carlin20,34817.85%
Emanuella D. Groves48,64142.66%
Denise Nancy Rini22,10019.38%
Gayle Williams-Byers22,92320.11%
   
8th District Court of Appeals, unexpired term ending Jan. 1, 2023, Democrat
  
candidatevotespercent
Alyson Monroe Brown7,1456.03%
Lisa Forbes66,44156.11%
Gabriella Rosalina36,80231.08%
James W. Satola8,0166.77%
   
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas General Division, unexpired term ending Jan. 2, 2023, Democrat
  
candidatevotespercent
Richard A. Bell48,39945.09%
Anne C. McDonough15,74114.66%
Jennifer O'Donnell43,19940.25%
   
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Domestic Relations Division, full term commencing Jan. 8, 2021, Democrat
  
candidatevotespercent
Joy Kennedy29,83626.39%
Ginny Millas5,9935.30%
Colleen Ann Reali50,67544.83%
James P. Reddy Jr8,1537.21%
Joseph F. Russo18,38516.26%

*Unofficial results for write-in (WI) candidates will not be reported by the Boards of Elections on election night. 

For full results from Cuyahoga County, visit livevoterturnout.com/Cuy/LiveResults/en/Index_8.html.

For full results from the Ohio Secretary of State, visit liveresults.ohiosos.gov.

7:30 p.m.

A health emergency was declared March 16 that prevented the Ohio primary election from being held March 17. A bipartisan bill was passed into law March 27 to allow voters who have not yet voted in the primary election to vote by mail by April 28. Final, unofficial results will be published here as they become available.

Cuyahoga County received more ballots than anticipated and does not expect to have results until after midnight, according to WKYC-TV 3.

