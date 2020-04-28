6:33 a.m.
Final, unofficial results were published earlier this morning.
Ohio law requires automatic recount if the margin of victory is less than one-half of one percent. Additionally, provisional ballots may affect the final results.
Here are results for some issues in Cuyahoga County:
Issue 9 - Mayfield Heights income tax increase
|For the Income Tax
|1,488
|50.73%
|Against the Income Tax
|1,445
|49.27%
Issue 10 - Mayfield Village zoning, SOM Center
|Yes
|543
|71.45%
|No
|217
|28.55%
Issue 11 - Mayfield Village zoning, Wilson Mills
|Yes
|540
|70.96%
|No
|221
|29.04%
Issue 18 - Solon zoning, restaurants
|Yes
|4,043
|84.33%
|No
|751
|15.67%
Issue 19 - Solon zoning, residential
|Yes
|4,010
|82.61%
|No
|844
|17.39%
Issue 26 - Cleveland Heights-University Heights Schools tax levy, additional
|For the Tax Levy
|6,120
|47.61%
|Against the Tax Levy
|6,734
|52.39%
Issue 30 - Orange City School District tax levy, renewal
|For the Tax Levy
|2,775
|77.28%
|Against the Tax Levy
|816
|22.72%
Issue 33 - South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School District tax levy, additional
|For the Tax Levy
|4,348
|59.19%
|Against the Tax Levy
|2,998
|40.81%
Issue 33 - Cuyahoga County tax levy, replacement and increase (Health and Human Services)
|For the Tax Levy
|129,261
|69.65%
|Against the Tax Levy
|56,332
|30.35%
Here are some legislative candidate results for Cuyahoga County:
Cuyahoga County Council District 10 Democrat
|candidate
|votes
|percent
|Mansell Baker
|4,248
|30.69%
|Cheryl L. Stephens
|9,593
|69.31%
|Representative to Congress District 11, Democrat
(totals include all votes cast in U.S. House District 11)
|candidate
|votes
|percent
|James Jerome Bell
|1,861
|2.48%
|Marcia L. Fudge
|67,985
|90.61%
|Michael Hood
|2,532
|3.37%
|Tariq K. Shabazz
|2,653
|3.54%
|Representative to Congress District 11, Republican
(totals include all votes cast in U.S. House District 11)
|candidate
|votes
|percent
|Laverne Gore
|4,489
|47.93%
|Jonah Schulz
|3,864
|41.26%
|Shalira Taylor
|1,013
|10.82%
|Representative to Congress District 14, Republican
(totals include all votes cast in U.S. House District 14)
|candidate
|votes
|percent
|David P. Joyce
|41,903
|83.30%
|Mark Pitrone
|8,402
|16.70%
Ohio House District 6, Republican
|candidate
|votes
|percent
|Ed Hargate (R)
|3,053
|46.11%
|Shay Hawkins (R)
|3,568
|53.89%
Ohio House District 9, Democrat
|candidate
|votes
|percent
|Janine Boyd
|15,618
|86.40%
|Vincent E. Stokes II
|2,459
|13.60%
Ohio House District 12, Democrat
|candidate
|votes
|percent
|Juanita Brent
|9,772
|80.24%
|Phyllis Ann Peterson (WI)*
|0
|0.00%
|Felicia Washington Ross
|2,407
|19.76%
Here are some judicial candidate results for Cuyahoga County:
8th District Court of Appeals, Feb. 11, 2021, Democrat
|candidate
|votes
|percent
|Hugh A. Carlin
|20,348
|17.85%
|Emanuella D. Groves
|48,641
|42.66%
|Denise Nancy Rini
|22,100
|19.38%
|Gayle Williams-Byers
|22,923
|20.11%
8th District Court of Appeals, unexpired term ending Jan. 1, 2023, Democrat
|candidate
|votes
|percent
|Alyson Monroe Brown
|7,145
|6.03%
|Lisa Forbes
|66,441
|56.11%
|Gabriella Rosalina
|36,802
|31.08%
|James W. Satola
|8,016
|6.77%
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas General Division, unexpired term ending Jan. 2, 2023, Democrat
|candidate
|votes
|percent
|Richard A. Bell
|48,399
|45.09%
|Anne C. McDonough
|15,741
|14.66%
|Jennifer O'Donnell
|43,199
|40.25%
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Domestic Relations Division, full term commencing Jan. 8, 2021, Democrat
|candidate
|votes
|percent
|Joy Kennedy
|29,836
|26.39%
|Ginny Millas
|5,993
|5.30%
|Colleen Ann Reali
|50,675
|44.83%
|James P. Reddy Jr
|8,153
|7.21%
|Joseph F. Russo
|18,385
|16.26%
*Unofficial results for write-in (WI) candidates will not be reported by the Boards of Elections on election night.
For full results from Cuyahoga County, visit livevoterturnout.com/Cuy/LiveResults/en/Index_8.html.
For full results from the Ohio Secretary of State, visit liveresults.ohiosos.gov.
7:30 p.m.
A health emergency was declared March 16 that prevented the Ohio primary election from being held March 17. A bipartisan bill was passed into law March 27 to allow voters who have not yet voted in the primary election to vote by mail by April 28. Final, unofficial results will be published here as they become available.
Cuyahoga County received more ballots than anticipated and does not expect to have results until after midnight, according to WKYC-TV 3.