Entrepreneur Matthew Diemer, who is running for U.S. Congress to represent the newly created 7th District, is bringing his experience of living overseas to his perspective on possibilities in the United States.
Diemer, 42, of Bay Village is a Cleveland native who is running against Republican Max Miller and nonpartisan candidates Brian Kenderes and Vince Licursi.
Diemer spent 17 years in China and Taiwan, where he saw both countries invest and create an emerging middle class.
“When I got back to the U.S., I just saw the middle class being gutted out, the stagnant wages, health care is super expensive,” Diemer told the Cleveland Jewish News Sept. 16, “Infrastructure is aging. ... I came back and I said, we could be doing better.”
Diemer said he is particularly concerned about the supply chain.
“So what we have to do, I think, is just really look at us, look at our manufacturing, our supply chain, our people, our education or health care and making stuff here in hopefully Ohio seven (district) and really bring that back to lift people up,” Diemer said.“We saw that during COVID that we couldn’t get our PPE (personal protective equipment). It was made in either Italy or in China.”
In addition, he said, “There’s a lot of emerging tech, new kinds of energy sources, electric cars, biotech, any kind of innovations, we want to make sure that we are encouraging that to be developed here in the United States, and I want to bring it to Ohio’s 7th District.”
As to Israel, Diemer said, “The U.S. has a very special relationship with Israel. They are the only democracy in the region. They have been sharing with us forever when it comes to relations, to tech, diplomacy and peace within the region. My position is that we have to uphold and cherish that relationship for both of us – the United States and Israel.”
Diemer grew up observing Yom Kippur and ate matzah during Passover. His classmates in Bedford did not understand, he said, adding that his parents “believed in the Old Testament holidays as well as that Jesus Christ was the son of G-d.”
Diemer started washing dishes at the age of 16 to be self-sufficient, later obtaining his GED. He worked in restaurants in Bainbridge Township and Solon and became head chef at the Hilltopper in Chardon. Diemer then moved to Hawaii to learn Pacific Rim cuisine.
While there, Diemer decided to go to college. Diemer, then 23, studied Chinese at Beijing University and graduated from the University of Manila, then stayed in Beijing to gain fluency in Chinese. He was then asked to run a restaurant in Shanghai, ultimately becoming chief operating officer for M International.
While studying for his MBA in Taiwan from National Cheng Kung University, he started a company called Crypto 101 and wrote a book by the same title. He later sold the business.
His company, Matthew Aaron Podcasts LLC, is his “day gig,” he said. With a campaign war chest he estimated at $20,000, Diemer downplayed the role of money.
“If we’re talking about unity, we’re talking about … supply chain,” he said, “If we’re talking about women’s reproductive rights, if we’re talking about stopping antisemitism and hate in general, there are candidates that want to bring that together. I feel that I am that one candidate.”