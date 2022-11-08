Longtime Ohio Republican Steve Chabot has lost his bid for a 14th term in Congress while Democrat Marcy Kaptur won another term in the U.S. House. Kaptur is the longest-serving woman in House history but she faced a tough election this year in a redrawn congressional district. The two victories for Democrats on Tuesday were rare bright spots in Ohio’s mid-term elections that saw them suffer defeats in all statewide races. Republicans will retain a majority of Ohio’s congressional seats. Jim Jordan, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies in Congress, won a ninth term.