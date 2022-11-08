Max L. Miller has defeated Matthew Diemer to represent the newly created U.S. 7th District in Ohio, according to The Associated Press.
Miller defeated Democrat Matthew Diemer in a race that covers the southwestern portion of Cuyahoga County, all of Medina and Wayne counties, and a small portion of Holmes County.
Just after AP called the race, Miller had 96,149 votes, or 53%, to Diemer’s 85,925, or 47%.
AP said Miller was a clear favorite after his victory in the GOP primary, a win that was set up after U.S. Reps. Bob Gibbs and Anthony Gonzalez abruptly retired. Redrawn congressional maps eventually put Miller in a district with Gibbs, who suddenly decided to retire in April.
Miller, a Rocky River resident, worked for former President Donald Trump for five years, with a final role of senior adviser. He was the first candidate Trump endorsed following the Nov. 2 election of 2020.
He was also facing nonpartisan candidates Brian Kenderes and Vince Licursi, who had not garnered any votes at the time results were called.
Miller, 33, is the son of Abraham and Barbara Miller of Shaker Heights. He is a 2007 graduate of Shaker Heights High School and a graduate of Cleveland State University with a major in history. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, serving a total of eight years ending in 2019 with the rank of corporal. He served mostly in Pittsburgh.
It was on Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s 2015 presidential campaign that Miller got his first taste of politics from the inside.
“Our campaign is focused on the top five issues: economy and inflation, our southern border, energy independence, the labor shortage that we have, and the supply chain crisis that we have within this country,” Miller told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 4. “And all of those issues that I’ve just said, are only issues that have come up underneath the Joe Biden administration.”
Regarding issues, he had said, “We need to go back to the policies under President Trump that were great for every American – Republicans, Democrats and independents, and this country was booming on the economic front, and we were safe. You know, another thing that we’re focused on this campaign is crime.”
Diemer, 42, lives in Bay Village and is the owner of Matthew Aaron Podcasts.