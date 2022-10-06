Max L. Miller’s trajectory to politics in some ways got a kick start in the White House.
The Cleveland native, who is running for the newly created U.S. 7th District in Ohio, worked for former President Donald Trump for five years, with a final role of senior adviser. He was the first candidate Trump endorsed following the Nov. 2 election of 2020.
He is facing Democrat Matthew Diemer and nonpartisan candidates Brian Kenderes and Vince Licursi.
“Our campaign is focused on the top five issues: economy and inflation, our southern border, energy independence, the labor shortage that we have, and the supply chain crisis that we have within this country,” Miller told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 4. “And all of those issues that I’ve just said, are only issues that have come up underneath the Joe Biden administration.”
Regarding issues, Miller also said, “We need to go back to the policies under President Trump that were great for every American – Republicans, Democrats and independents, and this country was booming on the economic front, and we were safe. You know, another thing that we’re focused on this campaign is crime.”
Miller defended Trump’s record regarding Israel.
He also said he has been attacked by Jews for backing Trump and for his own positions.
“I’m just met with almost this blind rage and hate for a man in Donald Trump, who did more for the state of Israel than any other United States president in our history,” Miller said. “He got the Abraham Accords done, which led to stability to the Middle East and interstate commerce to the state of Israel, he moved the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem when year after year Congress would have to sign a waiver.”
Miller, 33, is the son of Abraham and Barbara Miller of Shaker Heights. He is a 2007 graduate of Shaker Heights High School and a graduate of Cleveland State University with a major in history. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, serving a total of eight years ending in 2019 with the rank of corporal. He served mostly in Pittsburgh.
“I learned more from the Marine Corps than I ever did in college,” Miller told the CJN in a Sept. 16 interview. “I enjoyed the camaraderie that we had within the ranks. And I took a lot of pride in being a corporal within our reserve unit.”
It was on Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s 2015 presidential campaign that Miller got his first taste of politics from the inside.
“I had always been very passionate about politics,” he said, adding that he first became deeply interested when Barack Obama was elected president. “I just started to see divisiveness within our country. I didn’t like where we were headed economically. … So that’s when I really got politically engaged.”
Miller volunteered for Rubio’s campaign and was hired as an advance lead.
“That’s really where I got my start in the political sphere, in terms of learning from the bottom up.”
In February 2016, he left Rubio’s campaign to work for Trump’s.
“The only difference being which is a big difference, if you’re in advance is going from smaller events setting up for roughly you know, maybe 50 to 100 people or a few 100 people than to thousands of people and the coordination and logistics that go into it. You know, a lot of people when they see these rallies or they see things on TV, they think they kind of just pops up out of nowhere, but in fact it usually takes a full six days of scouting working with individuals on the ground coordinator.
“With the local police department and sheriff’s departments, EMS, fire and looking for a Level 1 trauma hospital on the ground in case anything awful were to happen to the principal or any of the staff or just any member in general, or general attendants that were going to that event on that day. You’re essentially building cities.”
Miller served in Trump’s personnel office handling the defense and national security portfolio, where he recruited and interviewed candidates “to make sure they were ideologically aligned with our administration.”
From there, he was promoted a second time to director of the advance team for the president. He said he was the youngest person to serve in that role in the White House at the age of 28 or 29.
Trump, he said, asked him a question to which the president knew the answer.
“It was up to you to tell the truth,” Miller said. “And he didn’t find a use for people who would always say yes.”
That job took him overseas, including to Iraq under light mortar fire.
“It took me actually into North Korea, as we were negotiating with the North Koreans for several hours before the president stepped over the DMZ line and actually entered into North Korea,” Miller said.
He was also sent to the West Bank in Israel, where he had a conversation with the chief of staff for Mahmoud Abbas in the Palestinian Authority in 2017. That conversation led to an interchange about whether Trump would fly the Palestinian flag on his limousine. Miller said he would not.
“I said, ‘Ma’am, that’s not possible,’” Miller said. “And I told her that the United States of America does not recognize the West Bank as a state or a territory or country whatsoever. It is just the West Bank, that there is no Palestinian flag, because we don’t recognize you as a country. As a byproduct of that, she then looked at me and said that we’re not interested in meeting with the president United States.”
Later, she relented, and offered Miller a parting gift, a mosaic tile with an image of Palestine and the flag.
“And what made me very proud is, I got to then give her that gift back and look her in the eyes and let her know that I’m Jewish,” he said. “And the facial expression that she had was priceless. She didn’t utter another word to me. She then took the gift, and she stormed off.”
Trump moved Miller from the White House advance team in June 2020 to the Trump campaign as deputy manager of presidential operations, where he managed a staff of more than 2,000 and oversaw an “eight-figure” budget.
Trump brought back Miller to the White House as a senior adviser in fall 2020 for assistance on operational and logistical decisions, mainly dealing with external appearances and audiences.
According to the online magazine Politico, Miller “was interviewed by the Committee on the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
He said the experience was “awful.”
“They sent four U.S. Marshals to my home,” he said of his home in early 2022. “I wasn’t home at the time. My then-fiancee was, and she was physically shaken by it.”
Miller then received a telephone call and told the marshal he would take the subpoena at his lawyer’s office, Larry Zukerman of Zukerman, Murray & Lear Co. in Cleveland.
He said he was questioned about text messages to which he wasn’t a party.
“The entire deposition to me was a setup to try to get me to say something that would fit their narrative,” Miller said. “And I’ve said before time and time again, release my deposition, I have nothing to hide. I never broke the law. I never did anything wrong. Anything that I did was a function of my job.”
Miller’s ex-girlfriend, Stephanie Grisham, who was White House press secretary, communications director and chief of staff and press secretary for former first lady Melania Trump, wrote an Oct. 5, 2021, Washington Post op-ed, accusing “an unamed abusive ex-boyfriend who also worked at the White House.” Miller has denied the allegations and has filed a lawsuit against her for defamation that is pending in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.
Miller emphasized in a CJN interview the importance of Judaism.
“I’ve always been a proud Jew and always to support Israel as a strong Zionist,” Miller said. “If and when I’m elected in November, which I believe I will be, you’re only going to have two Jewish Republican members of the House of Representatives.”
David Kustoff of Tennessee is the other.
“I’m going to use that platform to fight for the Jewish people and the antisemitism that (they) experience within our country on a day-to-day basis that has only gotten more extreme as time goes on.”
Miller’s wife, Emily Moreno Miller, was converted by Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim. The two were married in a civil ceremony Aug. 17 in Shaker Heights and held a larger celebration Aug. 27 at Trump’s Bedminster golf course in New Jersey. They belong to Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, where Miller became a bar mitzvah and was Confirmed. Miller said they intended to spend Kol Nidre with Haim’s Celebrating Jewish Life.
Miller said he is concerned about the rise in antisemitism across the country.
“We need to be more vigilant in how we’re handling antisemitism within our country, and we need to have a plan. Jews need to help other Jews. This is not socially acceptable behavior, but if we do nothing about it, then this is going to persist. If people don’t have any repercussions to their actions, then what is going to stop them?”