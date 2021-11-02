Michael Dylan Brennan will serve a second term as mayor of University Heights after defeating three challengers in the Nov. 2 general election to retain his seat.
The mayor won the election by garnering 1,557 votes, or 48.47%, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
Brennan’s three challengers were city council member Barbara Blankfeld (received 1,301 votes, or 40.50%), builder Philip Atkin (256 votes, or 7.97%) and Ken Simmons (98 votes, or 3.05%), an airport security coordinator.
This is a developing story.