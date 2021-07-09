Special Democratic and Republican primary elections will be held Aug. 3 for the 11th Congressional District seat left vacant when Marcia Fudge was appointed secretary of U.S. Housing and Urban Development by President Joe Biden.
District 11 encompasses parts of Cuyahoga and Summit counties.
Candidates were asked by the CJN to complete a questionnaire with identical questions. Those who didn’t return it by the deadline were contacted multiple times by telephone and email to encourage them or their campaign to complete and submit by an extended deadline. Some candidates declined to return the questionnaire.
Responses appear below in alphabetical order and are edited for grammatical and/or spelling errors.
Those not responding were: John E. Barnes Jr., Will Knight, Isaac Powell, Felicia Washington Ross, Lateek Shabazz and Tariq Shabazz.
Martin Alexander
Age: 58
Occupation: Attorney
Party: Democrat
Education: Harvard Law School, J.D.; New York University, B.A., with honors. Majors: politics and sociology; minor: history
What is the key issue of concern in the district and how do you intend to resolve the issue?
The key issue of concern in the district is how to bolster the economy post pandemic. To stimulate the local economy, my office would focus on assisting individuals, businesses and municipalities in applying for and obtaining available federal funding/grants. Additionally, I would support increasing the minimum wage to $15 per hour. Also, I would introduce a bill to create a federal job placement agency tasked with the duty of assisting lower income, unemployed or underemployed job applicants by matching them primarily with government (and perhaps some private sector) jobs that are commensurate with their education, training, skills and experience.
What are your observations of Israel, the Middle East peace process, terrorist organizations like Hamas and Iran?
Since its inception, Israel has always been the United States’ staunchest ally in the Middle East. Consequently, I verily believe it is in the United States’ national interest to continue its unwavering support of Israel. And, I am quite optimistic that the United States will continue to have strong relations with Israel, given that President Joe Biden recently stated his commitment to Israel is “iron clad.”
Although the recent military conflict temporarily derailed the peace process, I am hopeful, under new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that the Israelis and Palestinians can resume progressing toward peaceful coexistence. I believe Bennett’s pledge not to annex territory in the West Bank or build new settlements, while serving as prime minister, will go far in restoring peace and maintaining stability.
Terrorist activities by Hamas and Iran pose a constant threat to Israel and peace and stability in the entire region. To thwart terrorism, I would recommend that the U.S. and Israel make a joint proposal to provide economic aid to improve living conditions for Palestinians residing in Gaza and the West Bank, in exchange for Hamas agreeing to demilitarize and cease all attacks on Israel.
James Jerome Bell
Age: 55
Occupation: Real estate agent, consultant and notary public
Party: Democrat
Education: Life insurance, health insurance and real estate certificates from Hondros Business College
What is the key issue of concern in the district and how do you intend to resolve the issue?
The key issue in the 11th District is truly bringing about a unique experience of peace, change, tranquility and hope. We must bring together the economic influence of all business sectors in which the 11th District and truly thrive from medicine, aerospace and education. We can truly, truly define a better life for the citizens of the 11th District.
What are your observations of Israel, the Middle East peace process, terrorist organizations like Hamas and Iran?
I believe that Israel, the Palestinians, the Middle East peace process and terrorist organizations like Hamas can truly, truly become a beacon for the world and so much all of mankind, coming together and living in peace and harmony, realizing that we are all brothers in the magnificent dream of a new Utopian society. It is my belief also that we as people in a global new world must transform our hearts and minds to become brothers and sisters.
Shontel Brown
Age: 46
Occupation: Cuyahoga County Councilperson District 9
Party: Democrat
Current elected political office held: Cuyahoga County Council District 9, chair of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party
Education: Associate of applied business degree in business management, Cuyahoga Community College; Bachelor of Science in organizational management, Wilberforce University (spring 2022)
What is the key issue of concern in the district and how do you intend to resolve the issue?
• Affordable, quality health care
In Congress, I will work with President Joe Biden to pass a high-quality public option that will lower costs, drive down prescription drug costs and expand coverage to achieve universal health care.
• Economic development and job creation for our community
I will partner with the Biden administration to develop safe strategies for re-opening our economy and creating good-paying, permanent jobs in Cuyahoga and Summit counties.
• Combating racial inequality and systemic racism
In Washington, I will prioritize strengthening civil rights laws, advancing comprehensive criminal justice reform, reducing gun violence and ending the use of private prisons.
What are your observations of Israel, the Middle East peace process, terrorist organizations like Hamas and Iran?
I value Israel as America’s closest and most reliable ally in a volatile region of the world, the only democracy in the Middle East, and a haven and homeland for the Jewish people. As a member of Congress, I will support the annual foreign aid bill and its provisions providing military aid to Israel.
A two-state solution, where Israelis and Palestinians live side-by-side in peace and security, is the best solution to resolving the conflict. While achieving peace between Israel and Palestinians may seem like a far-off dream, I will work to promote greater cooperation and reconciliation between Israelis and Palestinians as a member of Congress.
Hamas is a terrorist organization, and in the recent conflict, Hamas terrorized Israelis and inflicted maximum damage on civilians.
I support president Biden’s efforts to get a longer, stronger and broader nuclear agreement with Iran. I will follow his efforts closely and encourage his administration to reach a deal that addresses the shortcomings of the JCPOA, including its failure to address Iran’s ballistic missile program or Iran’s support for regional terrorist proxies like Hezbollah and Hamas.
Seth J. Corey
Age: 65
Occupation: Pediatric hematologist/oncologist
Party: Democrat
Education: Yale College, B.A. with honors; Tulane School of Medicine and School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, M.D., M.P.H.
What is the key issue of concern in the district and how do you intend to resolve the issue?
As a Jew and with my experience as a pediatric oncologist, I live by the words of Micah, “To act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly.” I will strive to restore confidence and integrity in our federal government, reduce its bureaucracy, and make services more accessible and less burdensome to the citizens of the 11th District. As a pediatrician, I will contribute to the efforts after the recent years of divisiveness and COVID-19 to heal our community and not engage in bitter rhetoric. I will work to promote the physical, mental, environmental and economic health of our district through public-private partnerships.
What are your observations of Israel, the Middle East peace process, terrorist organizations like Hamas and Iran?
• I have been a lifelong supporter of Jewish/Israeli organizations (JNF, Birthright, Mazon, Magen David Adom, Yad Sarah, Weizmann, Technion, Chabad, etc.).
• I have been a public speaker for Israel at academic conferences and a frequent visitor to Israel with family and friends there.
• I have written and met with my Congressional representatives as part of AIPAC and other Jewish groups to promote a strong U.S.-Israel relationship.
• I support the Abraham Accords and negotiated agreements between Israel and her Arab enemies without any U.S. strong-arming Israel.
• I will sponsor legislation to ban BDS and academic boycotts.
• I will sponsor legislation to stop antisemitic attacks on Jews and protect Jewish students and teachers from harassment.
• I will sponsor legislation to support economic, scientific and cultural programs with Israel.
• I will sponsor legislation to continue sanctions against Iran (and prevent its acquisition of nuclear bombs) and any other NGOs that supports Hamas/Hezbollah/other anti-Jewish/anti-U.S. terrorists.
• I will ensure that the U.S. Embassy remains in Jerusalem.
• I will work to ensure the Democratic party does not condone antisemitic hatred among its leaders, just as I would call out antisemitism and racism from white supremacists. Hate has no place in the U.S.
Laverne Gore
Age: Declined to provide
Occupation: Health care consultant
Party: Republican
Education: Pitzer College, Claremont Calif., B.S. in economics and organizational development; Cleveland State University, Masters of Education; Northeast Ohio College of Medicine, Masters in Public Health
What is the key issue of concern in the district and how do you intend to resolve the issue?
• Education: Vocational training and school choice
• Health care: Create choice options to allow care tailored to personal, family, or community needs and circumstances
What are your observations of Israel, the Middle East peace process, terrorist organizations like Hamas and Iran?
Israel is the key U.S. ally in the Middle East. The Abraham Accords were the first substantive step toward peace in decades. Hamas is a terrorist organization and Iran is the largest state supporter of terror in the world. Both should be opposed, isolated and sanctioned.
Jeff Johnson
Age: 63
Occupation: Court administrator at Cleveland Housing Court
Party: Democrat
Education: J.D., Case Western Reserve University; Master of Arts in political science, Case Western Reserve University; Bachelor of Arts in telecommunications with honors, Kent State University
What is the key issue of concern in the district and how do you intend to resolve the issue?
Economics is the key issue. The 11th District has all levels of income. High poverty along with working, middle- and upper-income classes. I would prioritize raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour, making permanent the enhancements of the child tax credit and EITC, and programs to build wealth to end generational poverty. I would have an investment strategy to strengthen and expand small businesses and encourage entrepreneurship and innovation. Finally, invest in education, work to create plans to revitalize underutilized neighborhoods, end the wage gap for women and support labor unions. Economics directly impact all other community issues.
What are your observations of Israel, the Middle East peace process, terrorist organizations like Hamas and Iran?
I support U.S. working with Israelis and Palestinians to reach a peace agreement to end hostilities and achieve a two-state solution. The U.S. also should work with Middle East and international partners to bring a sustainable peace and cooperation involving Israelis and Palestinians. The goal must be to safeguard Israel’s identity as a democracy and Jewish homeland, while fulfilling the legitimate interests of the Palestinian people to self-determination. I believe that Israel has a right to self-defense and to live in peace and free from terrorist attacks from Hamas and others. This can be achieved while also supporting Palestinians’ entitlement to basic human rights and dignity. Terrorist organizations cannot be allowed to succeed at using violence. I would put no conditions or restrictions on U.S. support to Israel. I don’t support the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank or forced relocations of Palestinian communities. Efforts by Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon is a threat to Israel, the Middle East and world nations. I support President Joe Biden’s consideration of lifting sanctions on Iran as part of a larger plan of reviving and returning to the 2015 nuclear deal and making Iran abide by required restrictions on its nuclear program.
The Rev. Pamela M. Pinkney
Age: 60
Occupation: Political preacher
Party: Democrat
Education: Bishop College; Central State University; Oklahoma City University, Cuyahoga Community College, Cleveland Institute of Music, Case Western Reserve Upward Bound priest psychology.
What is the key issue of concern in the district and how do you intend to resolve the issue?
Violence and the lack of resources
What are your observations of Israel, the Middle East peace process, terrorist organizations like Hamas, and Iran?
I confirm that a religious war is escalating. I pray for the peace of Jerusalem.
Shirley Smith
Age: 70
Occupation: Retired
Party: Democrat
Education: Cuyahoga Community College, Associate Degree; Cleveland State University, B.A.
What is the key issue of concern in the district and how do you intend to resolve the issue?
There are many issues and they are all of equal magnitude. The key issues are an unstable economy that was impacted by COVID-19 and the effects it has had on our children, the workforce (women in particular), the lack of leadership, the inequities of health care, education and the growing epidemic of gun violence. We should provide the necessary resources for our children to address the challenges they will face relative to the ever-changing technology, closing the digital divide, clean energy and catching up on the education lost during the pandemic, making them globally competitive.
What are your observations of Israel, the Middle East peace process, terrorist organizations like Hamas, and Iran?
Facilitating a two-state solution will perhaps be a beginning, as it was years ago, and that facilitation has grown into nothing more than a suggestion. It could establish “real” parameters, thus establishing “real” autonomy allowing Palestine the ability to grow militarily among other things.
The U.S. has steadily increased the amount of foreign aid to Israel over the past decades. There should be an agreement made with the U.S. and Israel not to use any of the aid for expansion of the settlements or for any equipment to do so. Considering the current tension in the area, Israel’s strategic position in the Middle East, in addition to its world power of military strength, allows it to have a strong voice in all decisions made about its position. Therefore, I believe the U.S. should condition its aid, based on the above for specific results as long as our position of power is not compromised as it would be if Israel were not our ally.
I would re-enter into the JCPOA with Iran because the agreement would hopefully curb Tehran’s nuclear arsenal.
Nina Turner
Age: 54
Occupation: Consultant
Party: Democrat
Education: Associate Degree of Arts from Cuyahoga Community College; Bachelor’s degree from Cleveland State University in history (American history); Master’s degree from Cleveland State University in history with a concentration in African American history
What is the key issue of concern in the district and how do you intend to resolve the issue?
Economic inequality is the key issue. Cleveland is the poorest city of its size in this nation. We have some of the poorest neighborhoods next to some of the wealthiest. All people have the right to a good life, which means a good paying job and access to affordable health care. Policy choices are more determinative of poverty than personal circumstances and we have the power to create better policies. Raising the minimum wage, with $15 per hour as the floor, is the best way to reduce poverty and income inequality, and getting that done will be my priority in Congress.
What are your observations of Israel, the Middle East peace process, terrorist organizations like Hamas, and Iran?
I support the absolute right of Israelis to live in peace and the existence of Israel as the national homeland for the Jewish people. I also support the right of Palestinians to live in peace and the goal of a Palestinian state. I support assistance for Israel for the legitimate security threats it faces from Hamas and others and continued humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.
I believe we should have honest conversations about our government’s role in supporting human rights at home and abroad. I don’t believe any taxpayer money should go toward settlement expansion, the detention of children or annexation. These activities harm our goal of a two-state solution.
I believe we should deepen connections and engage with both sides to resolve the conflict. I do not support efforts like the BDS movement to sever engagement, and reject rhetoric that uses disagreements with Israeli policy as an excuse for antisemitism. At the same time, Americans have the right to protest peacefully.
The JCPOA with Iran successfully prevented Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. I believe we should reenter the agreement to reestablish credibility with our partners abroad, then continue to use a diplomacy-first approach to curb Iran’s threatening behavior.
Compiled by Sammi Fremont, Clifford and Linda Wolf Editorial Intern