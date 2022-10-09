Republican Mikhail Alterman, 47, of Beachwood, is running for Ohio Senate in District 21 against Democrat Kent Smith on Nov. 8.
This district includes several eastern Cleveland suburbs, including Beachwood, Euclid, East Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, Garfield Heights, Highland Heights, Lyndhurst, Maple Heights, South Euclid, Shaker Heights and Warrensville Heights.
Alterman, who works as a technical consultant, received a Bachelor of Science degree from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. He told the Cleveland Jewish News he believes he is this race’s “change candidate.” He noted the cost of living is one of the major changes that needs to happen in eastern Greater Cleveland.
“Voting for Democrats wouldn’t bring change,” Alterman said. “It’s more of the same. It’s more money to spend on fixing the problems they helped create in the area. The opposition and Democrats are looking for more ways to escalate property taxes, utilities, income and sales taxes, you name it. I am the opposite of that, which makes me the change candidate.”
When asked why district constituents should vote for him, Alterman reiterated it is time for a change in the community.
“You voted (differently) for eight years, and what is the end result?” he asked. “Crime is up. Debt is up. Taxes are up. School performance is down everywhere. People need to decide between the welfare of the Democratic party or the welfare of the people and tikkun olam. We’re at our limits everywhere now. We need to make radical changes.”
Alterman said Cleveland’s eastern suburbs got used to voting Democrat, but that “Republicans need the local representation to voice the issues we have here at home.” Including the “rising cost of living,” other issues Alterman referenced included the July 2019 gas tax increase from 28 cents to 38.5 cents, as well as issues with the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District and the Cleveland Water Department, saying “we need Columbus to take control” of the departments due to rising rates.
“We can’t have unelected entities raising rates whenever they feel like it,” Alterman said. “That just does not fly. It’s about placing limits.”
He also expressed frustration with current Medicaid practices.
“It’s a fast-growing part of the budget,” Alterman said. “This is the United States in 2022. We need to stop enrolling childless, able-bodied adults into programs designed for the poor and elderly. If they aren’t working and can’t make it in the U.S. in 2022, when and where can they make it? We make the problem smaller by controlling that.”
While at the voting booth, Alterman said he hopes voters see his interest in making “Ohio an example” in legislation and change.
“I am a longtime activist in my community, both in educational choice and lowering the cost of living,” he said. “Being a representative is a part-time career, as it always should be. I am not trying to make it into my primary career. I just want to make Ohio an example for other states, not continuing to tepidly follow other states.”