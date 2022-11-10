Max L. Miller vowed to be “the largest Jewish voice in Congress on the Republican side of the House of Representatives,” saying he feels it is his duty to represent Jews of all political affiliations.
“I feel it is a duty upon myself to represent the Jewish people in such a manner that brings light and to localize the antisemitism that’s not only happening within our country, but across the globe,” Miller told the Cleveland Jewish News Nov. 8 after defeating Matthew Diemer to represent the newly created U.S. 7th District in Ohio. Nonpartisan candidates Brian Kenderes and Vince Licursi, also ran for the seat.
Miller will represent a district that covers the southwestern portion of Cuyahoga County, all of Medina and Wayne counties, and a small portion of Holmes County.
As of Nov. 9, of a total 292,452 votes counted, Miller had 164,904 votes, or 55%, to Diemer’s 132,548 or 45%, according to unofficial and partial results at the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.
Miller, a Rocky River resident, worked for former President Donald Trump for five years, with a final role of senior adviser. He was the first candidate Trump endorsed following the Nov. 2 election of 2020.
Miller will be one of two Jewish Republicans in the House. U.S. Rep. David Kustoff of Tennessee is the other.
In terms of Israel, “First on my list is to make sure that the United States has a great relationship with Israel, and does not push a two-state solution, something that I stand firmly against, and that’s what this (President Joe Biden) administration is currently presenting to the United States and to the world. And I think it’s a threat to the State of Israel. And it opens up a target of opportunity for people to go ahead and to continue to attack us.”
Miller reflected on his campaign and his broader domestic agenda.
“We’ve run a campaign from start to finish focused on the policies that affect the American people,” he said. “And that’s what I’m proud of ... while other individuals decided to engage in smear campaigns, and to not put policy over politics, and we’ve remained focused on the issues, which are energy independence, the labor shortage, the southern border, supply chain issues, and so much more. And I believe, that’s why we were successful in this race from the beginning in the primary to the general. And that’s a true reflection of the results that we’ve seen here tonight.”
Members of Miller’s extended family publicly opposed his campaign, and Miller called their attacks on him “weaponizing religion” and said they used him “to elevate their own platform.”
Other members of his family publicly defended his candidacy.
He said other priorities in office will be to address the fentanyl addiction and overdose problem, which he said claims 300 American lives daily; human trafficking, which he said takes place in Beachwood, “which is incredibly upsetting.”
He said he plans to open offices in Parma and Wooster in order to focus on constituent services.
Miller, 33, is the son of Abraham and Barbara Miller of Shaker Heights. He is a 2007 graduate of Shaker Heights High School and a graduate of Cleveland State University with a major in history. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, serving a total of eight years ending in 2019 with the rank of corporal. He served mostly in Pittsburgh.
He said it was on Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s 2015 presidential campaign that Miller got his first taste of politics from the inside.
Diemer, 42, lives in Bay Village and is the owner of Matthew Aaron Podcasts.