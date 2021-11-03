Josie Moore, who works in communications, bested six opponents to win a two-year term for Cleveland Heights City Council Nov. 2, according to unofficial Cuyahoga County results.
Moore garnering 4,321 votes, or 43.47% to win the unexpired term of Mary Dunbar, who resigned for health reasons.
Cleveland Heights City Council members Davida Russell, a school bus driver and substitute teacher, and Craig Cobb, managing attorney for Farmers Insurance Group Cleveland Legal, retained their seats in a six-way race for four, four-year seats.
The other two winners were retired teacher Tony Cuda and pastor Anthony Mattox Jr.
Russell was the top vote getter in the six-way race garnering 7,848 votes or 23.87%. Cuda was second with 7,486 votes or 22.77%. Cobb received 6,900 votes, 20.98%, and Mattox, received 4,874 votes, or 14.82%.
Allosious K. Snodgrass received 3,663 votes or 11.63%.
Lee Barbee II received 2,110 votes, or 6.42%.
Moore, 46, who ran for mayor, suspended her campaign Aug. 5 and subsequently took out papers to run for city council.
This is a developing story.