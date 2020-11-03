10:23 p.m.
Republican David Joyce wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio's 14th Congressional District, the Associated Press reports.
The 14th Congressional District includes Solon, Mayfield Village, Mayfield Heights, Chagrin Falls and Gates Mills.
7:59 p.m.
Democrat Marcy Kaptur wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio's 9th Congressional District, the Associated Press reports.
The 9th Congressional District stretches along Lake Erie's coastline and includes communities in Cuyahoga, Lorain, Erie, Ottawa and Lucas counties.
7:56 p.m.
Democrat Marcia Fudge wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio's 11th Congressional District, the Associated Press reports.
The 11th Congressional District includes Beachwood, Cleveland Heights, Orange, Pepper Pike, Shaker Heights, South Euclid, University Heights and Woodmere.
7:30 p.m.
Polls in Ohio are now closed. Final, unofficial results will be published here as they become available.