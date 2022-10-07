Ronald Brough and Phil Robinson are running for state representative of Ohio House District 19 in the Nov. 8 election.
Ronald Brough
Age: 51
Occupation: Documentation writer
Education: Associate of Applied Science from ITT Technical Institute
Why are you the best candidate for the office?
I don’t know if I’m the best candidate for the office, for that matter, I don’t believe the best people truly ever run for elected office anymore. I know I’m the candidate that understands the problems of the average family and what it means to sit down every month and try to balance the money coming in and going out. Also being in middle management I’ve had to learn to walk the line between the needs of the worker, customer, and the needs of the owner. This means I understand the cause and effect of a decision, something an Ohio House member needs to understand.
What are the key issues of concern in your district and how do you intend to resolve them?
The 19th District is a mixed district reaching from the working poor to the rich in Cuyahoga County so the citizens in this district have many different concerns from pay to if I can retire. I plan on fighting to repeal R.I.T.A and other taxes that hurt the people and the growth of the economy. I will also work on school choice and making sure that our children get an education that prepares them for the future. We need to find a way to help senior citizens to stay in their homes and if that is lowering or ending their property tax so be it. I also have to remember when in Columbus fighting for the people of District 19 I have to remember all the other residents of Ohio. A law that works for a few and not the whole is not a good law.
How should government respond as antisemitism continues to increase everywhere?
The government needs to enforce the laws on the books. It is a shame that synagogues and churches have to have armed officers on the day of worship guard them. The government will never truly end this problem, it is up to us the individual to come together and understand each other and work together where we can, and let the person be where we can’t. There is only one that can change the heart of a person and it is not the government. Working together we can grow our communities in love and understanding.
For more on the candidate, visit broughforoffice.com.
Phil Robinson
Age: 41
Occupation: Ohio State Representative; Chief Impact Officer, Reading Partners, Inc.
Education: Bachelor of Business Administration, Concentration in Finance, George Washington University, Executive Master of Business Administration, Case Western Reserve University Weatherhead School of Management
Why are you the best candidate for the office?
As a state representative, I am honored to serve the residents of Ohio’s 6th House District and excited for the opportunity to represent the newly created House District 19. I believe we must bring new leadership to Columbus, put families and communities before politics and renew Ohio’s promise to make our state where you can live, work, and retire with dignity. Growing up in Northeast Ohio, I saw firsthand from my parents that through hard work, sacrifice and dedication, it is possible to live the American dream. My experiences working in the public, for profit and nonprofit sectors provide me with a unique perspective on how to bring people to get things done for hardworking Ohioans. I will fight for educational opportunities for all students, address the real threats to economic stability for working families and advocate for equality for all Ohioans.
What are the key issues of concern in your district and how do you intend to resolve them?
The three greatest issues of concern facing our communities today are educational opportunity for all students, economic stability for working families and equality for all Ohioans. I will create quality educational opportunities by investing in early childhood education, including universal pre-K and full day kindergarten for all students; expanding access to trade, technical and workforce training programs; and lowering the cost of college, making it more accessible for everyone. I will address real threats to economic stability by supporting raising the minimum wage and providing better tax incentives to small businesses. I will fight for policies to ensure equal opportunities for all Ohioans, such as expanding access to quality, affordable healthcare; fighting for free and fair elections, including making voting more accessible; and ensuring the government works for everyone and protects all Ohioans from discrimination.
How should government respond as antisemitism continues to increase everywhere?
Intolerance, hate, and destructive rhetoric have no place in our society. With the further alarming rise of racism, sexism and antisemitism, now more than ever our state government must do whatever it takes to protect all Ohioans and fight back vigorously against all forms of hate. That is why I have been a vocal opponent of HB 327, a deeply problematic and unconstitutional bill that seeks to whitewash history and move the state in a dangerous and backward direction. This legislation would allow teachers to teach students antisemitic and inaccurate viewpoints about the Holocaust, in our schools. I will continue to lead the fight against this bill and any other antisemitic efforts. Overall, our state government should collaborate with local government, clergy, community leaders, educators, advocates and other stakeholders to combat antisemitism. To combat antisemitism throughout the state, we must define it. Ohio has adopted the IHRA’s definition of antisemitism.
For more on the candidate, visit robinsonforohio.com.