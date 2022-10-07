Elliot Forhan and Kelly Powell are running for state representative for Ohio House District 21 in the Nov. 8 election.
Elliot Forhan
Age: 36
Occupation: Lawyer
Education: Bachelor of Arts, Kenyon College, Juris Doctor, Yale Law School
Why are you the best candidate for the office?
I served in 2020 as a field organizer for President Joe Biden’s campaign. I spent the holidays of 2020 knocking on doors in Georgia for the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the Senate runoffs. We won those elections, enacted the American Rescue Plan, the infrastructure law, the CHIPS Act, the PACT Act and the Inflation Reduction Act and confirmed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.
I was raised by two women. My parents are gay. I officiated their wedding ceremony in 2015. I am an experienced lawyer with a law degree from Yale Law School.
The voters in the Democratic primary in House District 21 on Aug. 2 elected me to be the party’s nominee in the November election. Many organizations and individuals, including the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, endorsed my candidacy.
What are the key issues of concern in your district and how do you intend to resolve them?
I want to make our communities stronger and fairer for everyone, where the rich pay their fair share and we lift up the middle class. My priorities include: fight to defend Roe, fight to enact pro-choice policies, fight for Ohio women and close the pay gap; enact common-sense gun control, repeal the permitless-carry and arming-teachers laws, ban high-capacity assault weapons and ghost guns and enact background checks; and end gerrymandering and stop Republicans from preventing Democrats from holding elected office in Ohio.
How should government respond as antisemitism continues to increase everywhere?
Government should play an active role in stemming the rise in antisemitism. At a basic level, government should guarantee the safety of everyone. That means, in my view, enacting common-sense gun control, including repealing the permitless-carry law, banning high-capacity assault weapons and ghost guns and enacting background checks. We must keep guns out of the wrong hands.
Government should also ensure that everyone is treated equally under the law and promote the values of democracy, including equality, truth, individuality, novelty, integration and succession. That means, for example, subsidizing the production and distribution of local investigative journalism, ensuring that the law permits schoolteachers to teach the truth about history and our contemporary society, ending gerrymandering, building clean energy, raising the minimum wage, improving our health care and promoting social justice and equity.
For more on the candidate, visit forhanforohio.com.
Kelly Powell
Did not respond to the CJN’s request.