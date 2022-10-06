Matthew Diemer and Max Miller are running for state representative of Ohio House District 7 in the Nov. 8 election.

Matthew Diemer

Age: 43

Occupation: Small Business Owner

Education: The University of Hawaii, Bachelor’s Degree, Political Science and The University of Taiwan, Master of Business Administration

Why are you the best candidate for the office?

I grew up in a working-class home where I watched my father go to work every morning at the stamping plant and come home every night tired and dirty. My mother, in her 30s, signed up for school to become a nurse. Throughout my life, I’ve seen how hard work is the backbone of both America and the middle class. From humble beginnings, I’ve managed to attend the University of Hawaii, travel abroad, study in Taiwan, start a business and build a better life for myself than my parents had. But, with inflation, energy prices, housing costs, and so many other factors impacting our pocketbooks, I understand what it means for working families to need a little breathing room. In Congress, I’ll fight for working families to ensure that the promise of providing a better future for our kids stays unbroken.

What are the key issues of concern in your district and how do you intend to resolve them?

Our district spans many diverse interests, from restoring American manufacturing to protecting our lake and supporting dairy and other small farmers, to ensuring a woman’s right to choose and protecting Social Security; Congress has a lot on its plate. To solve these problems, we must work together not as Democrats or Republicans but as Americans to build consensus, gather ideas and information, and create policies that work for everyone, not just members of your own party.

Specifically, we need to build a national industrial policy to help ensure that we make things in America again and close the manufacturing gap for new goods and services. Additionally, we need to protect Social Security and ensure it’s available for the next generation of Americans while also keeping in place middle-class tax cuts to keep money in workers’ pockets until the economy can stabilize.

How should government respond as antisemitism continues to increase everywhere?

First, leaders in a position of public trust breathing air into conspiracy theories are reckless and irresponsible. We need to hold our leaders, elected and otherwise, to a higher standard. Giving light to fringe myths and opinions opens the door to the validation of many other radical ideas, which has led to the rise of antisemitism and other hate in America and worldwide.

As of this writing, the House has passed the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, which, if it becomes law, would play a part in the overall fight against antisemitism through coordination of reporting, investigation, and training regarding hate crimes and domestic terrorism. Additionally, we need to secure our places of worship and schools, ensure that social media algorithms aren’t promoting hate for profit, and educate the public about antisemitism, its roots, and its consequences.

For more on the candidate, visit diemerforcongress.com

Max Miller

Age: 33

Occupation: Candidate for Ohio’s 7th District

Education: Bachelor of Arts in History, Cleveland State University

Why are you the best candidate for the office?

I spent four years in Washington, D.C., working my way up the ladder to become the director of White House advance and a senior adviser to President Donald Trump. As director of advance, I worked with the U.S. Secret Service and the White House Military Office. In this role, as many as 2,500 staff reported to me. During that time, I led negotiations with foreign governments. I coordinated travel to North Korea, Afghanistan, Iraq, and led the G-20 and G-7 negotiations. I was in attendance for the signing of the Abraham Accords. I’ve been tested and trusted at the highest levels. I’m not running for office to become famous, but to focus on the issues of inflation, high gas prices, an unfettered southern border and supporting our men and women in blue. My No. 1 priority will be my constituents. I’ll be the fighting voice for Ohio’s 7th District.

What are the key issues of concern in your district and how do you intend to resolve them?

We need to regain control of our southern border and protect legal immigration. We need more H2B visas. Too many small businesses are hurting because they can’t find workers. For those who want to become an American and work here, we need a clear legal process to properly allow them to chase the American dream.

Gas prices are being artificially and temporarily lowered because we are looting our strategic oil reserves. We need to streamline our permit system, open up our pipelines and allow more drilling onshore, offshore and on federal lands to create a permanent solution.

We have a government that is too big and bureaucratic. From the IRS to the VA, we need to hold the unaccountable, accountable. We need to reclassify certain federal employees as Schedule F, because if someone isn’t doing their job, they shouldn’t have that job.

How should government respond as antisemitism continues to increase everywhere?

On the international stage we must support our strongest ally in the Middle East, Israel. Domestically, we must call out any elected officials or public figures who spew antisemitic remarks and hold them accountable. Members of the Jewish community and supporters should donate time, resources, and effort to this end. I will do my part in holding any public figure accountable for antisemetic remarks.

For more on the candidate, visit votemaxmiller.com.