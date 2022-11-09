On Nov. 8, voters across Northeast Ohio cast votes for a myriad of races and issues.
The Cleveland Jewish News has compiled results from some Ohio House district races, both contested and uncontested – District 19, District 21, District 22 and District 23, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections and the Ohio Secretary of State websites.
Ohio House District 19
Phil Robinson defeated Ronald Brough, with Robinson receiving 29,625 votes, or 61.8%, to Brough’s 18,325 votes, or 38.2%.
Robinson, 41, a Democrat from Solon, currently represents House District 6 and is chief impact officer of Reading Partners, Inc. Brough, 51, a Republican, is a documentation writer by trade and received his associate of applied science from ITT Technical Institute.
Ohio House District 21
Democrat Elliott Forhan won with 28,311 votes, or 73.4%, beating Republican Kelly Powell, who received 10,260 votes, or 26.6%.
Forhan, 36 of South Euclid, is a lawyer. Powell of Euclid is the Republican precinct leader for the city of Euclid, according to his campaign Twitter account.
Ohio House District 22
Democrat Juanita Brent ran unopposed for state representative and received 35,984 votes. Brent, 38, currently serves as the representative for the 12th district, a role she has held since 2019.
Ohio House District 23
Democrat Daniel Troy won with 25,036 votes, or 51.7%, defeating Republican George Phillips, who received 23,714 votes, or 48.6%.
Voters in Lake and Cuyahoga counties cast their vote, with 6,594 total votes cast in Cuyahoga County and 42,156 total votes cast in Lake County.
Troy, 74, of Willowick, currently represents the 60th District, but was redistricted into the 23rd House District. He previously served as Lake County commissioner and has represented the 60th district for two years. Phillips, 47, of Willoughby, is an educator and small-business owner.