Mikhail Alterman and Kent Smith are running for Ohio senator in District 21 in the Nov. 8 election.

Mikhail Alterman

Age: 47

Occupation: Technical Consultant

Education: Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering, Case Western Reserve University

Why are you the best candidate for the office?

I’m the change candidate. The costs of living and of doing business in the area are escalating. The population is declining. The government debts are growing. Seniors and others on fixed income are getting squeezed out of their homes. Crime is going up. Voting for Democrats is not change. Their answers are more government spending/handouts to “solve” problems they helped to create. I’m for blocking Democrats’ new priorities of penalizing people in courts and workplaces for ‘misgendering’/not using preferred pronouns. Reduce state funding to institutions which abuse students, employees, and contractors who, in good faith, believe in only two genders.

Medicaid is a fast-growing part of the state spending. Stop enrolling able-bodied childless adults without disabilities into Medicaid. If these adults can’t make it in the 21st century U.S.A. without further busting programs for the poor and the elderly, then when and where can they make it?

What are the key issues of concern in your district and how do you intend to resolve them?

Lower the cost of living and school choice are the top issues. Remove the unnecessary 2019 Ohio gas tax hike, which supports Ohio Department of Transportation wasteful projects.

We’re paying much higher water and sewer rates than we should. These bill increases should be approved by the state like gas and electricity. Renegotiate unfavorable water and sewer EPA deals. We have extremely high property, sales and income tax rates. High tax rates do more harm than good. The state can limit tax hikes. Cut government costs. Government fees charged to citizens are inflated. Reduce billions of waste or “spending” in the state budget.

Create school accountability via competition, which allows parents to choose a school based on the school’s performance. School choice is a true equalizer of opportunities. First, setup minimum universal school choice like Arizona and other states. Then gradually expand eligibility beyond universal school choice minimums.

How should government respond as antisemitism continues to increase everywhere?

Today, anti-Judaism is primarily from the left. Supporting National Socialism is not on the right. The few socialist skinheads don’t compare to the massive anti-Judaism in academia and in left-wing governed areas. I keep running into significant Democratic-party-voting anti-Jewish presence in the district. Many supporters of Louis Farrakhan. Growing number of Democrats in the district and elsewhere are cozy with Ilhan Omar and other Democratic Limiting anti-Judaism also envolves stopping jihad-minded types from walking in among migrants through open borders.

Many legacy Jewish organizations abandoned their pro-Jewish missions in favor of left-wing agendas. HIAS pushed to remove Hebrew from its name, while pushing for more anti-Jewish Islamist immigrants. ADL is quick to imply blame for anti-Jewish bomb threats (not from former President Donald Trump supporters) to the climate of Trump, while downplaying anti-Judaism of Black Lives Matter.

Kent Smith

Age: 55

Occupation: State Representative

Education: Bachelor’s Degree, Miami University, Masters of Urban Science, Cleveland State University

Why are you the best candidate for the office?

I have the statehouse experience and relationships across the legislature to be immediately effective as the next state senator for District 21. Now is not the time for lazy or uninformed legislators. The next state senator is going to have to do double duty to replace both Kenny Yuko and Sandra Williams. We can’t waste any seats; the stakes are too high.

My work ethic is unrivaled. In three of my four terms in the Ohio House, I have never missed a vote. To provide additional detail to that point – there were 421 floor votes during my third term, and I was there for every single vote. Plus, my legislative skill set matches up with Williams almost exactly. For example, she and I are both the ranking Democrat on the public Uutilities committee so I will be able to step into that role for the Senate Democratic Caucus.

What are the key issues of concern in your district and how do you intend to resolve them?

Key issues for this district include gun violence, poverty and moving to a clean energy economy. But this election changed when the Supreme Court overturned the Roe decision on June 24. That decision has now empowered the fringe members of the Republican legislature to introduce even more extreme pieces of legislation. This Senate district needs to send someone who will fight against their far-right agenda and those fights begin with reproductive rights, a woman’s individual autonomy and privacy for all Americans. I have a strong record supporting abortion rights and have always been endorsed by Planned Parenthood and Pro-Choice Ohio whereas my Republican opponent has never been endorsed by those organizations.

This state senate district needs to send someone to Columbus who will not just vote the right way, but who will fight for those who they are supposed to represent and those fights will begin with choice.

What role should government play in stemming the rise in antisemitism?

All levels of government, regardless of party affiliation, should be partners in fighting antisemitism. Those of us in public life should immediately condemn antisemitism regardless of where it emerges. It should be pushed back under the rock it crawled out from any time it enters the public arena.

Ohio state government can and should continue to provide resources to the Jewish community to harden potential targets and increase safety. I had the honor of traveling to Israel in November 2017 with a bipartisan group of Ohio legislators. I will continue to build relationships within the Jewish community and work alongside federal and local leaders of good faith to provide a united front in opposition to antisemitism.

