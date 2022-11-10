On Nov. 8, Ohio voters turned out to the polls and weighed in on two statewide issues: Issue 1, which requires courts to consider factors like public safety when setting bail amounts, and Issue 2, which would prohibit local governments from allowing non-electors to vote.
Both issues passed, according to final, unofficial results on the Ohio Secretary of State website.
State Issue 1, which also would require courts to take in the seriousness of a person’s offense, their criminal record, the likelihood a person will return to court and other factors, also removes the state Supreme Court’s role in setting procedures for bail. 3,036,938 voters chose to pass the issue, or 77.6%, with 878,816 voters selecting to not pass the issue, or 22.4%. A total of 3,915,754 votes were cast.
Issue 2, requires that only citizens of the United States would be able to vote in any state or local elections held in the state, passed with 3,032,817 votes in favor, or 77.1%, and 903,200 votes against, or 22.9%. A total of 3,936, 017 votes were cast.