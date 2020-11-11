The division across the country is of concern to four Jewish voters in Ohio whose political views, ages and life experiences range broadly.
For Joe Spero, 18, of Beachwood, a vote for Democrat Joe Biden was the obvious choice.
Spero, who is a freshman at West Virginia University in Morgantown, W.Va., and is studying social studies education, said he wanted to be “on the right side of history.”
“I think that’s what this election is really just about in general,” said Spero, who cast his first vote in a presidential election through absentee ballot. “I think we’re just living in such a pivotal time.”
He voted in Cuyahoga County because it was important to him to cast his ballot in the swing state of Ohio, where President Donald Trump prevailed. Unofficial results on Nov. 4 at the Ohio Secretary of State’s website showed 5,812,804 Ohioans cast ballots in the Nov. 3 election. Trump, a Republican, garnered 3,074,418 votes, or 53.4%, of the total, according to The Associated Press, with Biden getting 2,603,731, or 45.2%.
Spero said he was not surprised that Trump cast himself as the “victim” and accused Democrats of stealing votes after early returns showed him in the lead.
“He tried to make it looks like he was cheated,” Spero said.
He also said he believes both Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will work effectively for Israel.
“I know damn well that Joe Biden cares about Israel,” he said, citing as Vice President Biden’s work with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Biden’s support for a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians.
Valerie Charms Mason of Beachwood is a registered Democrat who cast her ballot in person on Election Day for Trump.
She said the two issues of key concern to her are censorship and the biased presentation of news by the media.
“We’re two blinks of an eye from communism,” she said.
Mason, who is a sales consultant and trainer, said she thinks COVID-19 was used for political means.
“I think COVID was a very well timed pandemic designed to suppress voters and keep people controlled by fear,” she said. “I’m not saying it isn’t a real thing. I’m saying it was exacerbated to control people.”
Mason said she was surprised by the level of animosity among people of opposing views.
“The divisiveness is beyond anything I can ever recall,” said Charms, 50, adding that her nephew called her a name for supporting Trump. “My first hope and most fervent hope is that the media gets spanked for being so partisan and being so biased.”
In addition, Mason cited Trump’s record in the Middle East as being worthy of praise, an achievement she said that was underplayed by media.
Michael Gonsiorowski, 69, of Bexley supported Trump as well, although he is less enamored of the man than his policies.
He voted in person on Election Day and had no trouble casting his ballot.
“We voted against Biden,” said Gonsiorowski, a retired banker. “I think COVID affected the election in a couple primary ways. It clearly led to the massive early voting in person. Lines were just enormous. It also led to the kind of last-minute policy decisions by many states to mail out ballots and that led to an increase in the voting as well. Whether that led to any fraudulent activity, that’s still being litigated.”
Gonsiorowski said he was surprised Biden’s win did not translate into more of a sweep for Democrats lower down on the ticket.
“You would normally think the presidential winner would have a little more coattails for his party or her party,” he said.
Gonsiorowski said he hopes that Biden builds on Trump’s record in the Middle East rather than dismantling it.
“I was hoping for a different outcome, but now I’m going to hope for civility, moderation and hopefully some reconciliation of policies … as it relates to the state of Israel and to what we’ve seen going on in the Middle East,” he said.
Nicki Bloch, 59, of Columbus, grew up in South Africa and came to the United States when she was 18, later becoming a U.S. citizen.
The IT consultant said she voted for Biden based on a number of reasons, but chief among them health care.
“I feel like the Democratic Party is going to make sure that pre-existing conditions are still protected and that they build on the ACA rather than eliminating it,” she said. “With a pandemic raging in the country, I feel like it’s a very clear choice between the party that wants to take care of the citizens and the party that wants to let everyone fend for themselves.”
She said she would have predicted and hoped that Trump’s response to the pandemic would have propelled voters toward Biden.
“In the end I really think it barely moved the needle,” said Bloch, who delivered her absentee ballot to a drop-off box.
“I think those who were going to vote for Biden voted for Biden and those who supported Trump seemed to not have changed their minds at all even though a large number of them are the ones who are most at risk,” she said, adding that some states that voted for Trump also have the highest rates of COVID-19.
She too was surprised Biden didn’t win with a more powerful share of the vote and that the Democrats didn’t poll more favorably down the ticket, particularly in the U.S. Senate, which, as of Nov. 10, was in a dead heat for party control at 48-48.
“I thought there would be a bit of a clean sweep, and there just wasn’t,” she said.
She is hopeful that Biden’s message will help repair division in the country.
“I am hoping that we will stop being so divided,” she said. “I’m encouraged by Joe Biden’s message of unity, saying that he’s going to be the president for all Americans, whether they supported him or not.”