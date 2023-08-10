Ohio voters largely turned out in an Aug. 8 special election to reject Issue 1, opposing the raising of the threshold for passing constitutional amendments from a simple majority to a 60% super majority.
According to unofficial results from the Secretary of State office, over 3 million voted in the election, with 1,744,094 votes against, or 57%, and 1,315,346 votes for, or 43%.
If the ballot measure had passed, in addition to raising the threshold, it would have also required signatures to be gathered from all of Ohio’s 88 counties, not just 44, to place a constitutional amendment on the ballot and eliminate the cure period.
“The reason this failed was because voters saw this as a fundamental attack on their ability to vote on issues,” Tom Sutton, a political science professor at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 9. “They saw this as a structural institutional issue, not a policy issue. And whether they were conservative Republicans or liberal Democrats or Independents, I think the reason for this almost 57 to 43 defeat of this issue was because they saw the state legislature trying to take away their ability to vote on constitutional issues by requiring the super majority.”
Sutton, who is also the director of the Community Research Institute and Burton D. Morgan chair in entrepreneurial studies at Baldwin Wallace, added the fairness of this election also came into play. The state legislature voted to eliminate August elections in December due to historically low turnout, yet added Issue 1 to the August ballot in May in an attempt to thwart the efforts of the proposed abortion rights amendment on the November ballot, he said.
“Whether people are for or against that amendment about reproductive rights, what is more important for folks is, was it done fairly? And the answer is no, that the legislature tried to do an end run with this situation,” Sutton said.
Proponents of the ballot measure argued they were protecting the state Constitution from outside money special interests, despite both sides largely benefiting from out-of-state donors. According to The Associated Press, opponents of Issue 1 outspent supporters on ads by about $3 million in summer campaigning.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a statement, contributing the failure of Issue 1 to being outspent, and making claims on what future amendments could appear on the ballot: “I’m grateful that nearly 1.3 million Ohioans stood with us in this fight, but this is only one battle in a long war. Unfortunately, we were dramatically outspent by dark money billionaires from California to New York, and the giant ‘for sale’ sign still hangs on Ohio’s constitution. Ohioans will see the devastating impact of this vote soon enough.
“The radical activists that opposed Issue 1 are already planning amendments to shut parents out of a child’s life-altering medical procedure, force job killing wage mandates on small businesses, prevent law abiding citizens from protecting their families and remove critical protections for our first responders. I’ve said for months now that there’s an assault coming on our constitution, and that hasn’t changed. I’m just getting started in the fight to protect Ohio’s values.”
As attention now turns to the November election with The Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety amendment focused on abortion and An Act to Control and Regulate Adult Use Cannabis, to legalize recreational marijuana, on the ballot, Sutton predicts there will be continued spending and attention in Ohio’s elections.
Using a weather analogy, he said LaRose had expected a “light rain” of voter turnout in August, but got a severe thunderstorm. In November, Sutton expects this turnout to be a hurricane.
“We’re going to be flooded with every form of advertisement, mailing, social media posts you can imagine,” Sutton said. “I suspect it’s probably going to start ... probably in the next two to three weeks. So, regardless of where people are on the issue, they may well want to take a media cleansing and maybe turn all that stuff off for a couple of months because we are going to get overwhelmed.”
David Cohen, professor of political science at The University of Akron, agreed the spending will continue in the battle over abortion in November, but added he would be shocked if the amendment does not pass following the “landslide” vote against Issue 1.
Opponents of the ballot measure had some bipartisan support, with four living ex-governors and five former state attorneys general of both parties calling the change bad public policy, according to AP.
“Even though clearly this issue was an attempt to make it very difficult to have a reproductive rights amendment on the ballot that would pass in November, even many conservatives weren’t very thrilled about peoples’ votes essentially being taken away,” Cohen told the CJN. “And that’s not surprising, I think it was a huge strategic error by conservatives and by the Ohio Republican party, and I think it’s a pretty historic day in Ohio.”
Cohen is also the director of the Applied Politics Program and fellow of the Ray C. Bliss Institute of Applied Politics at the University of Akron. He said the election results send a message to the gerrymandered Republican super majority “that when you have a political party that’s out-of-touch and is trying to do things that the public thinks crosses some red lines that there will be blow back.”
As Ohio is one of 17 states where citizens can propose constitutional amendments, like the November reproductive rights amendment, the implications of the two elections reverberate beyond the state. Cohen commended the initiative referendum process as “true, direct democracy” that scares a lot of people in power.
“For the citizens of many states that are angry about things like the Dobbs decision, it’s going to just give an incentive in those states that have a referendum or initiative process ... for people, groups to get those issues on the ballot,” he said, adding when it’s on the ballot as in Ohio and other states, people have the chance to be heard.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case June 24, 2022, overruling 50 years of precedent set forth in Roe v. Wade and sending the abortion issue back to states.
The ballot measure could potentially appear before Ohio voters again, though likely not as soon as next year, Republican Senate President Matt Huffman said, according to AP.
“Obviously, there are a lot of folks that did not want this to happen – not just because of the November issues, but for all of the other ones that are coming,” Huffman said.
Leading up to the election, and now focusing on November, many Reform Jewish congregations throughout the state mobilized to get out the vote, according to an Aug. 9 news release. Rabbi Lindsey Danziger of the Religious Action Center led the congregations in efforts including post carding parties, Jewish text study, door-to-door advocacy efforts, and an Aug. 3 national text bank effort to contact those who had yet to return their absentee ballots.
“Following yesterday’s victory, the RAC and Ohio’s Reform Jewish congregations will continue to work with their partners to drive voter engagement and turnout for the November election,” the Aug. 9 release stated. “This past summer, the RAC lead in efforts to collect the more than 700,000 signatures that put reproductive freedom on the ballot.”
The Jewish Democratic Council of America also issued a statement, thanking those involved in the “vote no” efforts and looking toward November: “Today, Ohioans fought back against the GOP-led, anti-democratic Issue 1 – and democracy won. This was a crucial step in protecting citizen-led ballot initiatives in Ohio (and) ensuring Ohioans can continue to have an active voice in the decisions that drive their lives.”
The statement continued: “But our work is not over. In November, reproductive rights – which continue to be one of the most important issues to Jewish voters – are on the ballot. Fortunately, groups like Protect Choice Ohio and Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom are organizing to protect Ohioans’ freedom. Join the fight today.”