Ohio’s voter registration deadline is Oct. 5 for the Nov. 3 general election.
To begin the registration process, visit olvr.ohiosos.gov. You will have to fill out and print the form, and either mail it to your county’s board of elections or drop it off to the same office.
Those mailing the form need to enclose a copy of one of the following forms of identification: a current and valid photo ID; a military identification; or a utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or government document from the last 12 months. Or, they can provide either an Ohio driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social security number.
In order to be eligible to vote, you must: be a U.S. citizen; be at least 18 years of age by the time of the election; be an Ohio resident for at least 30 days; must not be incarcerated for a felony; must not be declared incompetent; or have not been permanently disenfranchised for violations of election laws.
Once registered, you are entitled to vote by absentee ballot in Ohio without a reason. Absentee ballot applications may be obtained from your county board of elections or at OhioSecretaryofState.gov or by calling 877-767-6446.
For your county board’s address, visit OhioSecretaryofState.gov/boards.htm.