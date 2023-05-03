Nick Papa won the May 2 Democratic primary election for Bedford Municipal Court judge, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
Papa received 2,536 votes, or 69.2%, to Robert Pelunis’ 1,128 votes, or 30.8%. There was no Republican primary.
Pelunis, 49, has served as the Ward 2 councilman on the Solon City Council for 22 years, and has been an attorney for 24 years and has his own law practice. He served as chairman of the city of Solon planning commission and has been a member of the city’s finance committee, safety and public works committee, economic development committee and others. He graduated from Solon High School and Ohio University in Athens. He also received his law degree from the Cleveland State University College of Law.
Papa, 56, was a longtime registered Republican before switching parties. He is an attorney with 30 years experience practicing law, including 17 years as a part-time magistrate on the court. He is also a substitute acting judge. For 11 years, he’s been in-house counsel for Ohio Concrete Resurfacing Inc. in Bedford. He graduated from Garfield Heights Trinity High School and Kent State University and received a law degree from the Ohio Northern University College of Law in Ada.
The seat was vacated by Brian J. Melling, who aged out of running again and will step down after four terms, or 24 years on the bench. Judge Michelle L. Paris is the other judge for the court, with a six-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2024.
The court oversees cases from Bedford, Bedford Heights, Bentleyville, Chagrin Falls, Chagrin Falls Township, Glenwillow, Highland Hills, Moreland Hills, North Randall, Oakwood, Orange, Solon, Warrensville Heights and Woodmere.