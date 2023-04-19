Two Solon residents are running for judge of Bedford Municipal Court in the May 2 primary. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Nick Papa, 56, and Robert N. Pelunis, 49, both are seeking the seat to be vacated by Brian J. Melling, who is beyond the age allowed to run again and is stepping down after four terms, or 24 years. Judge Michelle L. Paris is the other judge in Bedford Municipal Court. The six-year term begins Jan.1, 2024.
The court oversees cases from Bedford, Bedford Heights, Bentleyville, Chagrin Falls, Chagrin Falls Township, Glenwillow, Highland Hills, Moreland Hills, North Randall, Oakwood, Orange, Solon, Warrensville Heights and Woodmere.
Papa is a 30-year practicing attorney with 17 years as a part-time magistrate on the court, and is a substitute acting judge. For 11 years, he’s been in-house counsel for the Ohio Concrete Resurfacing Inc. in Bedford. He said he was a registered Republican before switching parties due to “Trumpism.” He graduated from Garfield Heights Trinity Hiugh School and attended Kent State and received a law degree from the Ohio Northern University College of Law in Ada.
Pelunis has been a Solon Ward 2 councilman for 22 years and has been an attorney for 24 years who owns a law firm. He served as chairman of the city of Solon planning commission and has been a member of the city’s finance committee, safety and public work committee, economic development committee and others. He graduated from Solon High School, has a Bachelor of Science degree from Ohio University in Athens and a law degree from the Cleveland State University College of Law.
Why are you running?
Papa said he believes in second chances and wants to be a positive influence, believing defendants can change and be productive in society given the opportunity. He wants to create an outreach program for the youth and continue to engage with them through graduation.
Pelunis said he wants to see improvements in court efficiency and processes by introducing electronic filings and better access to the justice system; a mediation program, mental health and other specialized dockets; and expand programs to reduce recidivism, keeping individuals from returning or remaining in the system.
Why should voters choose you?
Pelunis said he’s demonstrated temperament and experience to serve responsibly and ethically.
“I’ve never had any issues with ethics and have demonstrated good financial management in my personal life,” he said. “I would manage the court the same way.”
He said he would make decisions based on law and precedent, and each case would be reviewed on its own merit of facts.
Papa said he’s most qualified and experienced in prosecution, defense and adjudicating criminal matters.
“My top priority is keeping neighborhoods safe and secure ... improving, expediting and advancing the administration of justice in our judicial system ... and helping defendants change their circumstances, and being involved with the youth of our communities before they make the wrong decisions,” he said.