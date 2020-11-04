Voters began lining up long before the polls opened at 6:30 a.m. Nov. 3 at the Lyndhurst Community Center in Lyndhurst and a line stretched outside as the polls were near closing at 7:30 p.m.
In between, 1,957 residents cast ballots for local, state and national candidates and issues.
The last person to vote was Gabrielle Council, who received a round of applause from workers after she placed her two-page ballot in the scanner shortly after 8 p.m.
“I’m just so grateful to be voting,” she told the Cleveland Jewish News in the lobby of the community center afterward. “I don’t care which position I would be as long as I’m voting. I ‘m happy.”
Long lines had kept her from voting earlier in the day. Workers were careful to limit the number of people allowed inside to vote at any time due to the COVID-19 pandemic and voters were socially distanced.
“I actually had driven by around 5 o’clock and it was like all the way around the block, down Thornbury (Boulevard), so there was no way I could do that,” said Council, who is administrative coordinator at Monarch Center for Autism at Bellefaire JCB in Shaker Heights. “So I went home, tended to some things, fed the cat, then around 6:20, I’m like hmmm, I better come back. I thought I may not get a parking spot. Since I live just a half block up, I decided to walk and it was painful, but I made it.”
Council said she has a medical condition and needed to sit, so “they were kind enough to accommodate me. They said you’re going to have to be the last one. I’m like, ‘You know I’m fine with that.’”
She said she waited about one hour to vote and completed voting at about 8:05 p.m.
Nevertheless, she was prepared for the wait.
“I brought books, I brought snacks. I brought hot tea,” Council said. “I was ready. They say the road to enlightenment is long so bring magazines and a snack, so I did that.
She needed to use two ballots because she had “put the wrong thing on” the first one.
Council said she has voted every year since she was 18, but the first time she was the last voter at a location.
“This is the first time for this great honor,” she quipped.
Council said she always believed she is Jewish, but found out recently though a DNA test.
“I’m 24% Sephardic and 5% Southwest and Middle Eastern, which was like from the tip of Egypt all the way up through to the Jordan,” she said. “I’m like that’s the original run with Moses. I’m excited to know because I’ve said my DNA has always been singing the song of my Jewishness, so it’s nice to have genetic confirmation.”
Council also had a message for voters and non-voters.
“We’re so blessed in this country to have the right to vote and it’s a sad thing if people don’t vote,” she said. “I hope everyone was inspired to get out tonight and vote no matter what, even if you got medical conditions and it’s hard to walk. We’re so blessed in this country. And we need to know that and we need to acknowledge that.”
When asked is she voted for President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden, she said politely, “I’m going to decline. That’s between me and G-d.”