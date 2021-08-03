Special Democratic and Republican primary elections are being held Aug. 3 for the 11th Congressional District seat left vacant when Marcia Fudge was appointed secretary of U.S. Housing and Urban Development by President Joe Biden.

The winning candidate from each party will be on the Nov. 2 general election ballot to fill the seat.

District 11 encompasses parts of Cuyahoga and Summit counties.

Polls are open until 7:30 p.m. Click here to find your polling location.

The CJN will publish results after the polls close. Click here to sign up for our breaking news email alerts to be notified as soon as results are in.