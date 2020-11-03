It's Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020. Polls in Ohio are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Find your polling location at ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/toolkit/polling-location.
All voters are asked to wear a mask in their polling locations. Masks will be provided at the door for those who do not have one. Those who choose not to wear masks will be asked to vote curbside.
Election officials and precinct election officials are taking extra precautions to ensure the health and safety of voters during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those working at polling locations will undergo temperature and health checks, wear face coverings, practice social distancing and clean equipment between uses.
If you planned to vote in person but have been ordered to isolate or quarantine due to the coronavirus, you may request an absentee ballot using Form No. 11-B Prescribed by the Secretary of State. This form can be used only if the order to isolate or quarantine came after the deadline to request an absentee ballot, which was noon Oct. 31.
If you voted absentee and have not yet mailed in your ballot, you must drop it off at your board of elections office by 7:30 p.m. You cannot drop off a mail-in ballot at your polling location.
If you requested an absentee ballot and decide to vote in person on Election Day, under Ohio law you must cast a provisional ballot. This verifies that you have not mailed your absentee ballot and only one vote will count.
Unofficial results will be available after polls close at 7:30 p.m. Visit cjn.org/elections for updates.