The Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority renewal tax levy overwhelmingly passed with 250,839, or 67%, votes in favor and 122,783, or 33%, voting against the measure Nov. 8, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website. The levy, which amounts to less than $3 per $100,000 in assessed home value, provided $3 million last year and was first passed by voters in 1968.
