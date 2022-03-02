Hinckley Republican Janet Folger Porter has announced that she is running for a newly reconfigured congressional seat for Ohio’s 13th District, which is being redrawn by the Ohio Redistricting Commission and will likely include parts of Cuyahoga, Medina and Summit counties.
Porter, 59, is an anti-abortion activist who was involved in proposing “heartbeat bills” to legislation. Porter’s intent behind these bills was “to protect every child whose heartbeat can be detected,” she said in a video announcement of her candidacy. “I’m running for Congress to fight for your liberty as hard as I fought for life.”
Porter is running against Republican Max Miller of Rocky River. Miller is the former White House aide and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump in February, making him the first candidate endorsed by Trump since the attempts to impeach him following the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Miller’s grandfather was the late Samuel H. Miller, who served as co-chairman emeritus of Forest City Realty Trust, Inc.
Other candidates are Republicans Shay Hawkins of Broadview Heights and Jonah Schultz of Cleveland, and Democrats Matthew Diemer of Cleveland and Emilia Sykes of Akron. Anthony Gonzalez, who holds the seat, is not seeking re-election.
Porter is the founder of Faith2Action, through which she brought “heartbeat bills” forward for consideration, beginning in November 2010.
“They said it was impossible, it is now inevitable,” Porter said in her video announcement. “Heartbeat bills have been introduced in 30 states, passed in 14, including Ohio.”
Porter is the former legislative director of Ohio Right to Life and former national director of Center for Reclaiming America, according to Cleveland.com. During her time at the Center for Reclaiming America, she initiated the “Truth in Love” campaign on homosexuality and freedom of speech in the media, her website states.
According to her website, Porter produced her first film in 2015 titled “Light Wins: How to Overcome the Criminalization of Christianity.” The site states that the film was “designed to enlighten and equip Christians to push back the darkness threatening marriage and our freedoms.”
Porter is the author of six books, “A Heartbeat Away: How the Heartbeat Bill Will Pierce the Heart of Roe v. Wade and the Shocking Betrayal No One Saw Coming,” “The Criminalization of Christianity,” “True to Life,” “What’s a Girl to Do While Waiting for Mr. Right?” “Truth to Go” and “:30 Seconds to Common Sense.”
“Our nation is in peril,” Porter said, adding that she intends to remove funding for forced vaccinations, per the Nuremberg Code. “I’m asking for your prayers, your help and your vote.”