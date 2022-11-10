Judge Joan Synenberg narrowly lost her bid for reelection to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas after 16 years on the bench by 732 votes to challenger Brian Mooney on Nov. 8. Mooney garnered 152,395 votes, or 50.1%, and Synenberg received 151,663 votes, or 49.9%, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website.
However, with a margin of just 0.24%, the race is subject to an automatic recount. Under state law, a recount is automatically triggered in Ohio when the difference between votes doesn’t exceed one-half of 1%. Recounts will occur after the final, official results are announced.
Automatic recounts will be announced and posted on the board of election’s website at cuyahogacounty.gov. Requested recounts will also be posted to the website after they are filed. If there is a recount, notice will be provided that the election is the subject of a recount via certified mail to each person for whom votes were cast. But first, the votes have to be certified by an official canvass, which is due by Nov. 29. If the margin is still within 0.5%, a recount will happen automatically.