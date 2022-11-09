Chris Ronayne will replace Armond Budish as the next Cuyahoga County Executive after Budish decided not to run for a third term and instead chose to retire.
Ronayne defeated Republican Lee Weingart with his 240,108 votes, or 63.8%, to Weingart’s 136,050, or 36.1%, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
He will become the only the third person to hold the office, which was created 12 years ago by voters and held by Budish for the last eight years. The county executive serves the 1.2 million Cuyahoga County residents with a budget of roughly $1.5 billion.
Ronayne is a Democrat who began his career in public service with the Cuyahoga County planning commission, and later served as the planning director for the city of Cleveland. Most recently, he served as president of University Circle, Inc.
During a Sept. 20 debate hosted by The City Club of Cleveland in the grand ballroom of the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel, Ronayne told the audience, “I am running on a healthy Cuyahoga County agenda. A healthy Cuyahoga County to me means healthy communities for the long haul, it means a healthy economy that’s all in participation and it means a healthy government that’s working for you.”
Describing his leadership style as “collaborative listener,” he said he would work closely with mayors to develop towns and the waterfront plans, as well as to address the tax question surrounding RITA, the Regional Income Tax Agency, which his opponent ran on ending.
The issue of whether to renovate or build a new jail in Cleveland was one major focus of the county executive race, and Ronayne said at the debate that he supported reviewing plans for renovation.
Weingart served as county commissioner from 1995 to 1997 and has held a variety of positions in the private sector, founding the LNE Group, an advocacy and lobbying firm, in 2002, which he continues to run as president today.