Democrat Chris Ronayne and Republican Lee Weingart will vie for the office of Cuyahoga County Executive in the Nov. 8 election.
Ronayne received 50,237 votes, or 65.81%, in the May 3 primary, according to unofficial final results posted at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website. His opponent, Tariq K. Shabazz received 26,101 votes, or 34.19%.
Weingart, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary, garnered 37,192 votes.
Weingart founded LNE Group in 2002, a transatlantic government advocacy, technology innovation, public funding and strategic advisory firm. He served in public and private positions, including two years as county commissioner in Cuyahoga County beginning in 1995. After leaving that position, he held senior executive and sales positions with regional and international technology companies. He lives in Shaker Heights.
Ronayne began his career in public service in 1996 serving on the Cuyahoga County planning commission. He also served as Cleveland’s planning director, chief development officer and chief of staff. Most recently, he served as president of University Circle Inc., a nonprofit community development corporation. He led the organization for 16 years. He lives in Cleveland.
Current Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, a Democrat, announced he would not run for a third term in a Nov. 16, 2021 YouTube video.