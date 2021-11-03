Cleveland Heights City Council Vice President Kahlil Seren became the city’s first elected mayor in its century-long history in the Nov. 2 general election.
Seren received 6,790 votes, or 60.5%, to executive coach and CEO Barbara Danforth’s 4,438, or 40%, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of
Seren will replace council president Jason Stein, who served as mayor for a short time to transition the city through a city charter change approved by voters in November 2019. Before this change, the city’s executive branch leader was a city manager, selected by city council, with a council-appointed mayor to cover the legislative side of the government
Seren did not respond to multiple messages seeking comment.
Seren, 43, is a policy adviser in the Office of Cuyahoga County Council and he Seren told the Cleveland Jewish News in a pre-election questionnaire his first step if elected mayor would be to create a long-lasting system of “more effective, responsive and efficient government” in Cleveland Heights.
Danforth and Seren emerged as the top two winners in the three-way primary Sept. 14 with city council member Melody Joy Hart. Danforth garnered more than 45% of the vote in that election.
Danforth, 72, is executive coach and CEO at Barbara J. Danforth Consulting, and previously told the Cleveland Jewish News if she were elected, her most important goal as mayor would have been to lead a successful government restructuring and transition. She said the mayor will be expected to report to the residents and will also have to work collaboratively with council.
Multiple attempts to reach Danforth were unsuccessful.
Ed Carroll is a freelance writer from Cleveland. Jane Kaufman contributed to this report.