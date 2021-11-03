Cleveland Heights City Council Vice President Kahlil Seren will become the city’s first elected mayor in its century-long history after winning the Nov. 2 general election.
Seren received 6,680 votes to executive coach and CEO Barbara Danforth’s 4,375 votes, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. Seren received 60.43% of the votes to Danforth’s 39.57%.
Seren will replace council president Jason Stein, who served as mayor for a short time, following a city charter change approved by voters in November 2019 to elect a mayor.
