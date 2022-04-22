Seven candidates are vying in the May 3 primary to top the Republican ticket for U.S. Senate in Ohio in the Nov. 8 election.
They are vying to fill the seat held by retiring Sen. Rob Portman of Cincinnati.
The candidates spoke with the Cleveland Jewish News about their positions on issues of importance to Jews and reasons for running.
Matt Dolan
State Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, 57, called Israel “our strongest ally” and a “beacon of democracy surrounded by folks who would rather not only want to destroy their government, wanted to destroy their existence. So there should not be much, if any, daylight between us and Israel.”
The Painesville native who grew up in Chardon, cited his support for Ohio Jews in his work as a state senator.
“I have invested working hard with the Jewish community to make sure that security grants are available, so they can provide both soft and hard security for their schools for Jewish schools or synagogues,” he said. “Recognizing the Holocaust, I’ve done a number of bills to create Holocaust commission to recognize (Kol Israel) Memorial (in Bedford Heights). We want that to become a national monument and a part of the National Register, because we can never forget. …I think my commitment to the Jewish community would only expand both in terms of domestic and foreign policy.”
Dolan spoke of civility.
“I’m not going to burn bridges,” he said. “I’m going to have thorough, aggressive discussions on issues but I’m not going to destroy the character of people who disagree with me.”
As to why Jews in Ohio should vote for him, Dolan cited again his record in the state Senate.
“I’m the only one looking forward who has been consistently talking about Ohio, every step of the way of this campaign,” Dolan said. “We can’t look backwards as Republicans. We have to look forward to address today’s crisis and be prepared for tomorrow’s opportunities.”
Michael E. Gibbons
Fairview Park Investment banker and real estate developer Michael E. Gibbons, 70, said he is running “largely because I think this country is terribly divided. And I think the other side has the wrong story all along. I spent my whole life persuading CEOs that my ideas were right all over the world.”
Gibbons, a Cleveland native, said he does not see a rise in antisemitism, having grown up in Parma going to bar mitzvahs of friends.
“I don’t accept any type of racism or discrimination against anybody,” he told the CJN. “And I would particularly disdain any antisemitic talk around me. I hope that it is just the media that sees this antisemitism rising because I don’t see it in my life. And I see it on the news, but I don’t necessarily trust the media anymore.”
Calling Israel “one of our top allies,” Gibbons said he backs a two-state solution for Palestinians and Israelis.
“I think, today, along with the U.S. are fighting the same terrorism we’re fighting, and it’s essential that we continue to support them in that effort,” Gibbons said. “They’re kind of a firewall against Iran, which could upset the entire world order if they get nuclear weapons,” Gibbons said.
In addition, “They’re a democracy in a bad neighborhood, and we need to make sure they have a real partner in the two-state solution, if that’s the way they’re going to go. I hope they do at some point. I think we need to stand behind them and have their back. … And I think the aid that we give them is important.”
Josh Mandel
Former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, 44, of Beachwood, told the CJN he plans to “take on the squishy RINO (Republican in name only) establishment Republicans in Washington. I will also be the worst nightmare of Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer and the radical left.”
Calling himself a “proud Marine vet and a proud Zionist,” as state treasurer, Mandel made the largest purchase of Israel bonds by a state in the country’s history.
“I did it for three reasons. One … because it was a good investment for the taxpayers of Ohio. Two, to stand up to the bigotry of the BDS movement,” he said, referring to the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement targeting Israel. “And three, to stand with the greatest friend that America has in the Middle East, the Jewish state of Israel.”
Of antisemitism, the Cleveland native said, “There’s always going to be bigots in the world. And the question for us is, how do we combat them,” advocating “strength, courage and love.”
Citing his record, he offered a promise.
“When I was state treasurer, I took Ohio from an $8 billion budget hole to a billion-dollar surplus increase the bond rating for the first time in a decade and Ohio the number one ranking in America for fiscal transparency,” he said. “And I will bring that same type of fiscal responsibility to Washington to reverse the Biden inflation, to balance the federal budget and to get the fiscal house in order.”
Mandel said Biden’s weakness “paved the way” for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Neil Patel
Westerville hotel owner Neil Patel, 67, said he supports Israel because of its close ties to his native India.
“The United States always (supports) Israel,” Patel told the CJN April 20. “It doesn’t matter who is the president. Everybody (supports) Israel.”
He also expressed his support for Jews, whom he said have been good friends since he came to this country in 1979. He first lived in Chicago.
As to antisemitism, Patel said he is running for U.S. Senate in order to defeat the Taliban, which he called a terroristic threat in the United Kingdom that will eventually threaten America as well.
Patel is running a grassroots campaign, he said, with support primarily from the Indian-American community.
“I’m not against the Muslim religious, I’m only against the Taliban,” said Patel, who is also an insurance agent and financial adviser. “I’m concerned about Ohio … and Mother America.”
Patel said he would like to see the U.S. realign its spending priorities. Specifically, he favors spending more to support veterans and less in foreign aid.
“We should take care of them because they fought for our mission, for our freedom. And they’re protecting us. And we are not taking care of them,” Patel said. “And we are giving the foreign aid to other countries, and those countries, they take … our foreign aid, and they hate us.”
He supports offering Ukraine humanitarian aid to Ukraine, he said.
Patel promised to answer constituents’ questions within 48 hours of receiving requests and said he would visit each of Ohio’s 88 counties in his first two years in office.
Mark Pukita
Former entrepreneur Mark Pukita, 63, of Dublin, says he hopes to “flatten” the type of thinking among Palestinians that would eradicate Israel from the map.
“I love what President Trump did moving the embassy,” Pukita told the CJN April 18. “I think we need to do more things like that to show our support of Israel.”
He also said the U.S. should engage in more efforts to build peace in the Middle East “with countries that are willing.”
In terms of antisemitism, and other forms of hate, the Scranton, Pa., native said, “If you’ve got someone that is a racist or a bigot, we’ve got to call them out. We’ve got to shame them, and we need to do it vocally, we need to do it loudly.”
As to why Jews in Ohio should vote for him, he said, “I don’t think that Jews in our Ohio are any different than anybody else in Ohio,” adding that Ohioans are “fed up with the corruption we’ve got in our government. They’re fed up with constantly being lied to by our government, legislature, our media, our academic institutions, our healthcare organizations. I mean, COVID really brought that out.”
Pukita also spoke of the need to apply the concept of continuous improvement to the federal government.
“The other thing you do in business is, you’re constantly asking your customers, you know, you’re doing customer satisfaction surveys or reviews,” he said. “Your readers should vote for me. I will never lie to them. I will never let them down, and I will always say the silent parts out loud.”
Jane Timken
Jane Timken, former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, says she is “a work horse not a show horse,” who has “turned Ohio into a Republican stronghold.”
A Cincinnati native, who now lives in Canton, Timken told the CJN April 18 says she is “committed to the state of Israel.”
Calling it “our most important ally in the Middle East,” Timken cited her work on Kent State University’s board of trustees fighting the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement, which targets Israel.
“And I’m very concerned about what I see with the Democrats in the Biden administration, in particular, restarting the Iran nuclear deal and some of the rhetoric from Democrat congressmen and women who have voted against Iron Dome funding,” Timken said. ”I have spoken out against antisemitism when I was chair of the party here in Ohio. When I was the Kent State Board, we dealt with the BDS movement that was being pushed on campus. So I’ve dealt with these issues of antisemitism.
“It’s incredibly important that we have people who are going in the United States Senate who understand the relationship between America and Israel is a high priority and very important,” Timken said. “And I will continue to push to make sure Israel not only feels but is our best ally in the Middle East.”
Timken denounced comparisons to the Holocaust by antivaxxers regarding COVID-19.
“It’s inappropriate and callous, and it does a disservice to the memory of the millions of Jews that suffered at the hands of the Nazis,” Timken said.
JD Vance
Cincinnati Businessman JD Vance, 37, called Israel an “important ally” of the United States, adding, “you can learn a lot from Israel.”
Citing its “healthy innovation economy” and calling it the “only advanced economy in the world that has a birth rate that’s above replacement value,” he said the U.S. must continue to support Israel.
As to antisemitism, the Middletown native spoke of both education and punishment.
“The way you deal with it is by educating people, but most importantly, I think, by actually punishing people, when they engage in violent acts of antisemitism,” Vance told the CJN April 20. “In Western Europe and in the United States, we’ve seen a rise in antisemitic violence and also, I mean not coincidentally, places where you’ve seen a decrease in law enforcement, and a decrease in basic punishment for violent crimes. So I think just getting back to some basic law and order would drive down antisemitism. … You have to make it the sort of thing that doesn’t exist in the mainstream in your country.”
Refering to the 2018 shootings at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Vance said, “Jews want to live in safe communities here in Ohio and they want to be able to send their children to school without fear of some violence happening.”
He also said, “I think one of the great contributions of Jewish Americans country is the recognition that America leads best when it actually has a strong homeland, where it has a healthy economy when the price of goods aren’t skyrocketing, and it has a secure border.”