Cuyahoga County District 11 Councilwoman Sunny Simon ran for re-election in an uncontested race, receiving 27,288 votes, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
Simon, the inaugural vice president and current chair of the education, environment and sustainability committee, has served on the council since 2011. During that time, she has worked to make the county government accessible and transparent, restore the public trust, helped establish the office of inspector general and to create the strongest ethics policy in the state, according to her website.
She has sponsored legislation supporting domestic partner benefits for County employees, reducing pesticide use on County property, directing casino revenue to suburban communities and providing veteran housing. She has also supported increased funding for education, safety, youth and senior services.
“It’s been an honor to serve as the first County Council Representative for District 11,” Simon said on her website. “Let’s continue the momentum and build on the foundation of a strong and vibrant County Government.”
District 11 includes the cities of Beachwood, Euclid, Highland Heights, Lyndhurst, Richmond Heights and South Euclid.