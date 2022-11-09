Democrat Kent Smith will represent District 21 in the Ohio Senate, beating Republican Mikhail Alterman on Nov. 8, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website.
Kent received 87,728 votes, or 82.8%, to Alterman’s 18,171 votes, or 17.2%.
Smith, 55, of Euclid, previously served as state representative for District. He was first elected to District 8 in 2014, and was re-elected in 2016, 2018 and 2020. He also was a member of the General Assembly and served on the Euclid Board of Education from 2002 to 2013.
According to a previous story in the Cleveland Jewish News, there are four principles that will lead him during his term – that “we all do better when we all do better”; “all of Ohio’s children today are our future tomorrow”; “Ohio’s future economy is based on equal parts innovation and opportunity”; and that he will “show up and do the work” in the Senate.
Alterman, 47, of Beachwood, works as a technical consultant.
This district includes several eastern Cleveland suburbs, including Beachwood, Euclid, East Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, Garfield Heights, Highland Heights, Lyndhurst, Maple Heights, South Euclid, Shaker Heights and Warrensville Heights.
The district was previously led by Democrat Dale Martin, who replaced Democrat Sandra Williams when she stepped down in June. Martin did not run for re-election.