Democrat Monique Smith won Ohio House of Representatives District 16 after beating incumbent Republican Dave Greenspan in the Nov. 3 general election.
Smith, 45, of Fairview Park, received 34,154 votes, or 50.9% of the vote, according to final, unofficial results from the Ohio Secretary of State’s website. Greenspan, 55, of Westlake, received 32,974 votes, or 49.1% of the vote.
District 16 covers Bay Village, Fairview Park, North Olmsted, Rocky River and Westlake.
Smith, a former Lakewood city councilwoman from 2010 to 2014, said the nail-biter result is a proud accomplishment achieved after standing up for her and her district’s values.
“We feel extremely proud and relieved about these results,” Smith told the CJN. “I’ve been running since the spring of 2019, and had a hard-fought primary and a huge team of volunteers and supporters who all devoted tons of time, energy and funds to this effort knowing how hard it is to unseat an incumbent. We were motivated the entire time by the desire for better representation.”
In a previous CJN story, Smith, mother of a 9-year-old and a 7-year-old, said her priorities include 16th House District residents’ health, safety and daily lives.
She will push for state-wide health care access that is fully available and affordable, as well as policies that extend Ohio’s reproductive freedoms and gun control. She will fight to help Ohio seniors get affordable access to vital medications.
Smith said she will prevent the state’s educational quality fall due to an unconstitutional school funding formula, and she will disallow state college costs to skyrocket.
Additionally, Smith will discontinue the dysfunction of unemployment insurance and workers compensation systems or other programs that provide support to working families.
Smith said she will advocate for improved state guidance and support funding for the safe operation of local schools to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
When it comes to addressing systemic racism, Smith said she will support efforts to dismantle systemic racism by studying the issue and working to ensure respectful, equitable policies in a range of areas from policing to access to quality education, health care, housing and jobs with a living wage.
