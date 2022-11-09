Tom Jackson defeated Tim Miller and Cierra Lynch Shehorn in a race for a seat on the Ohio Board of Education District 10, according to the final, unofficial results from the Ohio Secretary of State website. District 10 serves Cuyahoga, Geauga and Summit counties.
Jackson received 134,114, or 44.4%, to Miller’s 83,593, or 27.7%, and Lynch Shehorn’s 84,185, or 27.9%, votes.
Jackson, who lives in Solon, is on the account executive team at Leverity Insurance Group. He is the chairman of the board of the Solon Chamber of Commerce and serves on the Solon City Schools strategic planning team.
In 2020, he was the Democratic candidate for the Ohio Senate from Cuyahoga County, and is on the executive committee of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party. In the past, he was president of the Solon Democratic Club and a lay trustee of the board of the local youth soccer club. Jackson has also served as a volunteer coach for Solon High School’s cross country and track teams.
In a statement to the Cleveland Jewish News in September, Jackson said he plans to take politics out of schools and to advocate for better funding and improved school environments.
“Our school boards are becoming politicized and focused on right wing talking points instead of the future of our kids. It’s time to take politics out of the classroom to allow students to learn and teachers to teach,” he had said. “Ohio is at a crossroads. With an unfair and unconstitutional school funding formula our public schools ranking has fallen from fifth to 34th – now is the time to focus on improving our public schools. I’m running this race because I believe public education is a great equalizer and the cornerstone of our communities. Ohio legislators are attempting to defund public education so it’s time to put folks like me in a position to advocate for fair school funding, better working and learning conditions, and upgrading our school buildings to meet the needs of the future.”