Solon voters passed both zoning issues in a vote-by-mail only primary April 28 after the March 17 primary was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Issue 18 allows for expansion of permitted uses in the C-2 restricted commercial zoning district and C-6 general commercial zoning districts. Older shopping plazas and commercial areas now can be zoned for casual, sit-down and fast food restaurants.
The issue passed 4,043, or 84.3%, to 751, or 15.7%, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
Issue 19 permits the creation of an R-3-C multi-family residential–special needs district on the southwest corner of Aurora Road and Portz Parkway. The Solon Community Living development has been spearheaded by Ara and Leslie Bagdasarian, who have worked to help others with disabilities after raising two children with Fragile X Syndrome.
The issue passed 4,010, or 82.6%, to 844, or 17.4%, according to final, unofficial results from the board of elections,