Solon voters will be asked to rezone 32.645 acres next to Hawthorne Valley Golf Club in November to allow for 105 single-family homes to be built for people 50 and older.
The land is currently zoned R-1-D, single-family residential. If passed, the ordinance, which was approved July 20, will allow voters to enact a new chapter of the city’s planning and zoning code to create an R-2-A zoning classification and implement it for this property.
Fred Rzepka, who co-owns Hawthorne Valley Golf Club with his brother, Peter Rzepka, requested the zoning change. The project manager is Larry Apple.
“... The proposed site plan, as submitted, provides a potential opportunity to address important master plan goals, such as continuing to broaden access to diverse senior living markets within the community,” Robert S. Frankland, Solon’s director of planning and community development, previously said. “The proposed perpetual preservation of the balance of the golf course property would remove substantial land area from future development and would provide one of the largest preserved green areas in the city.”
In the configuration presented to the city, about one-third of the houses would abut green space – either the Cleveland Metroparks’ South Chagrin Reservation or the golf course. The roads developed would be maintained privately through a homeowners’ association.
Apple previously told the CJN the plan might ultimately include a clubhouse for exclusive use by homeowners.