The South Euclid-Lyndhurst School District is seeking a 6.9-mill levy on the March 17 ballot.
The levy will add $4.7 million in current expense and $800,000 in permanent improvement, raising a total of $5.5 million. Issue 32 includes 5.9 mills for general operations and 1 mill for permanent improvements, specifically air conditioning throughout the district.
The district’s current general fund budget is $68.8 million, with the average teacher’s salary at $79,025.86. The district has 567 employees and 3,629 students.
This is the district’s first levy in more than seven years, twice the average levy cycle, the superintendent stated.
“The 5.9-mill general purpose portion is needed because we are seeing a deficit three years out, and we are very dependent on local funding per the state formula,” Superintendent Linda Reid told the Cleveland Jewish News in a Feb. 26 email.
Reid stated that she did not wish to discuss the scenario if the levy fails.
“We are trying to stay positive,” Reid said. “But ultimately we would have to make up the deficit through cuts across the board.”
The district has used “a variety of cost avoidance measures, such as collaboratively working with our unions to renegotiate financially prudent contracts, continuously evaluating staffing levels and doing more projects in-house rather than using outside contractors,” Reid said.
Issue 32 will cost the owner of a house at $100,000 assessed valuation about $241.50 annually. Funds associated with the general operations levy will go towards educational resources, technology, personnel costs and other classroom materials.
The air conditioning is necessary because the state is requiring school to start earlier in the summer, Reid said.
The district is touting that all six buildings in the district recently won the Energy Star Award from the federal Environmental Protection Agency, indicating that each uses 35% less energy and generates 35% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than similar buildings across the nation.
The district receives $1,510 in per pupil state funding toward a state funding formula of $6,050. The rest of the funds come from local taxpayers.
Reid said the state’s EdChoice school voucher expansion does not have a direct role in the levy.
“Loss of students always plays a role in funding but the current reform that is happening is not the reason for the levy,” she stated.