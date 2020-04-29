Final, unofficial results show the South Euclid Lyndhurst City Schools levy passing in the April 28 primary election with 4,348 votes, or 59.2% to 2,998, or 40.8%, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
Issue 32 sought 6.9 mills in additional funding for improvement and general expenses. It proposed to add $4.7 million for current expenses and $800,000 in permanent improvement, for a total of $5.5 million.
It included 5.9 mills for general operations and 1 mill for permanent improvement, most specifically air conditioning throughout district buildings. Funds associated with general operations will go toward educational resources, technology, personnel costs and other classroom materials.
Issue 32 will cost the owner of a house at $100,000 assessed valuation about $241.50 annually.
The district’s current general fund is $68.8 million, with 567 employees and 3,629 students.
The primary election had a vote-by-mail only extended deadline for the March 17 general election postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.