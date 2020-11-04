Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro defeated challenger John Chapman with 149,619 votes, or 58%, to 108,378, or 42%, in the Nov. 3 election, according to final, unofficial results from the Summit County Board of Elections.
Shapiro is a Democrat and the county’s first female executive. The Democratic Party Central Committee appointed her to hold the position through Dec. 31, 2016, after she had served as interim executive director following the death of Russ Pry, who died July 31, 2016. She was elected in 2016 when she defeated Bill Roemer.
Previously, Shapiro served for 10 years on county council, including three years as council president.