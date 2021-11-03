Incumbents Eric Synenberg and Alec Isaacson retained their seats on Beachwood City Council with the race too close to call for the third seat in a five-way race.
Synenberg was the top vote getter with 2,640 votes, or 27.10%, followed by Isaacson, who received 2,555 votes, or 26.23% , according to final, unofficial results reported by the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
Joshua Mintz, a Beachwood School Board member, received 1,635 votes, or 16.79%, with George H. Carr trailing by just 25 votes, 16.53%.
In Ohio, a recount is automatically triggered when the difference between votes doesn’t exceed one-half of 1 percent, or 0.5%, which would occur after the final, official results are announced.
Mair Cohen received 1,300 votes, or 13.35%.
This is a developing story.