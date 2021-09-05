Incumbent Marc R. Kotora, and first-time candidates Antonio Machi and Michael Kan are running for the Solon City Council Ward 4 seat in the Sept. 14 primary.
The top two candidates in the Sept. 14 primary will face off in the Nov. 2 general election.
The Cleveland Jewish News emailed candidates a questionnaire with the following questions. Questionnaires were sent to the address candidates provided to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. Their responses appear below.
- Complied by Staff Reporter Becky Raspe
Michael Kan
Age: 40
Occupation: Attorney public defender for Cuyahoga County
Education: The Ohio State University, Bachelor of Arts degree in history; Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, Yeshiva University, Juris Doctor degree
Why are you running?
I am running for Solon City Council because my passion is public service. I am the oldest child of immigrants. My parents came here with very little to find the American dream. They earned their degrees, married, and raised three boys. My two younger brothers have autism. From a young age, by necessity, I learned to put others before myself. That spirit of service instilled in me from my parents has guided my entire life.
I want to advance our city in the new decade. Our city needs new leadership and new ideas. I will bring proactive leadership to my ward by not merely waiting for residents to come to me with their problems. Rather, I will reach out to residents regularly to listen to their ideas and concerns, anticipating problems beforehand. I want to help develop downtown, improve infrastructure, and upgrade our technology in a fiscally responsible way.
Your key issues of concern, and how you plan to solve them:
The key issues in Solon are downtown development and infrastructure improvement. Specifically regarding infrastructure, we need to prioritize improving the electrical grid, cellular telephone service, and internet service.
Solon does not have an identifiable, walkable downtown area. We don’t have a single walkable downtown street. I would resolve this by working with my colleagues and the city to identify a street in the central business district that we can target for economic growth. This would then be a street that people can point to and say “that’s downtown Solon.” One important tool for redevelopment is rezoning.
The current situation now in the city with the power, cell service and internet service is unacceptable. We expect better and we need to know leaders care about these issues and are doing everything in their power to help resolve them.
I would help to resolve the infrastructure problems in several ways. First, communication to residents must be improved. Residents need to know what is being done and what they can do to help address the problem. Second, I would work closely with utility and telecom companies through their liaison to the city. I would put pressure on companies when necessary to prioritize improvement.
What distinguishes you from other challengers?
The incumbent has a reactive style of leadership. He waits for residents to come to him instead of proactively communicating with them to solicit their thoughts. He did not put out a newsletter for two years until recently, the previous one being in summer 2019. I will continue the proactive style of leadership that I have demonstrated on my campaign. I have been to every door in the ward at least twice. I have listened carefully to residents’ concerns and ideas by going to them.
The incumbent has a vision for Solon rooted in the past. He voted against Liberty Ford rezoning, voted against the Chick-fil-A development and has opposed the policies of Mayor Ed Kraus that have attempted to move Solon forward. My vision is for Solon’s future. I see a walkable city with 21st century infrastructure and technology. I believe our best days are in front of us.
Marc R. Kotora
Age: 47
Occupation: Owner, operator at Gallucci’s Italian Foods
Current elected political office: Solon City Council Ward 4
Education: John Carroll University, BBSA
Why are you running?
As a lifelong resident of Solon, my identity is firmly established. I am deeply grateful for the security and well being that Solonites have enjoyed throughout the years, and consequently, I have a strong sense of responsibility to maintain and to contribute to keeping our town a safe, secure and well-run community. I was elected to my first term on Solon City Council eight years ago with the promise to serve with commitment and integrity as an active co-operative member of city council and to be available at all times to my constituents. I feel I have followed through with my service to keep Solon a well-run family place to live, and as the Ward 4 councilman I extend those same promises of commitment and service as I seek re-election.
Your key issues of concern, and how you plan to solve them:
Solon has been the fortunate recipient of generous tax receipts from well planned industries and office spaces. The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced a whole new understanding of the working place. With people successfully filling their work responsibilities in their own homes, the need for office space has distinctly changed. If employees are not working from within city limits, we cannot collect adequate income taxes to run our city government. Thus, revenue is the key issue. In order to overcome this possible revenue loss, we must maintain conservative fiscal policies and utilize our economic development resources to attract and maintain new businesses.
What distinguishes you from other challengers?
I extend my council record as valid evidence of dutiful service to Solon and I proudly report that, giving the respect this position deserves, I have never missed a committee meeting during my eight years. My active city council participation has given me the benefit of legitimate experience in government and the confidence to go forward with current projects and proposals. As an added insight to the challenges we face, I offer my experience in the marketplace. I have successfully managed our family business for 20 years and am familiar with the responsibilities of “ownership.” The benefits of both public service and success in the business world provide me the confidence to seek re-election and to assure my constituents, as I seek their vote, that I will serve them with the same dedication and enthusiasm that I have shown the past eight years.
Antonio Machi
Age: 19
Occupation: Sophomore at Kent State University, studying political science
Why are you running?
I’m running to give back to my city; Solon is a place where people and businesses can succeed. I am running to keep my constituents informed and up-to-date on the city’s agenda so I can accurately represent their interests and needs. It’s important that I address their concerns and keep them involved. I intend to further bring about a connected community. Continuing to see Solon be a safe, healthy, and connected community is vital.
Your key issues of concern, and how you plan to solve them:
I intend to resolve issues that come up by having open communication with my constituents and addressing issues and ensuring they are up to date so they have the information I have. I will also put pressure where pressure is needed to make sure things are done in a timely manner yet effectively. There’s also a lot of talk about walkability however it is being looked into by the current council, however making sure that areas in need are taken care of. Revitalizing Solon’s “downtown” area will bring new life to the city and also attract businesses and jobs to Solon. Also the very heated “Rails to Trails” is important to constituents and I believe that it has to be done in their consideration should it proceed to move forward. Their privacy and safety is a priority and it’s Solon’s job to make sure that it’s addressed.
What distinguishes you from other challengers?
My youth allows me to continue to be able to bridge the gap between the older population and the younger adults and kids. I’m a third generation Solonite and active part of the community helping coach the rec baseball team and give back in more than one way. I realize the position I will be in, that being a public servant, it’s important to know that when running for council.