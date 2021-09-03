Barbara Danforth, Melody Joy Hart and Kahlil Seren are running to become the first mayor elected in the 100-year history of Cleveland Heights. The city has been operating under a city manager form of government.
The top two candidates in the Sept. 14 primary will face off in the Nov. 2 general election.
The Cleveland Jewish News emailed candidates a questionnaire with the following questions. Questionnaires were sent to the address candidates provided to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. Their responses appear below:
- Complied by Staff Reporter Becky Raspe
Barbara Danforth
Age: 72
Occupation: Executive coach consultant
Education: Eastern Michigan University, Bachelor of Science degree; University of Pittsburgh School of Law, Juris Doctor degree
Why are you running?
I love this city. I wouldn’t live any place else, but Cleveland Heights can be even better. Some of our housing stock is not aging well and our business districts are struggling to recover. The residents voted for a strong mayor government and I can bring the changes that our city needs. The work of the new mayor is going to be extremely difficult. The mayor will have to restructure the government and transition the culture. I have restructured an organization in my work as executive director of the YWCA and was the CEO of a charter school system that had 24 schools, 1,000 staff and a $62 million budget. I led these organizations where the ultimate accountability was mine. We have one chance to make this transition right. I am looking forward to working with the residents to make Cleveland Heights the very best that it can be.
Your key issues of concern, and how you plan to solve them:
Housing – In order to ensure housing code compliance, the city housing department needs to be restructured and updated, in its technology, codes, code violation enforcement and staffing. The city needs to expand its relationship with our CDC, Future Heights, to maximize staff capacity to manage and improve our housing stock.
Commercial development – I will review and revise our master plan with a vision for smart and innovative development that meets the needs of our residents. It will be updated, with specific goals and timelines developed so that commercial projects move forward expeditiously.
Business districts – Our business district property owners and merchants are struggling to survive. I will work with them, the SIDs and our CDC to determine the best strategies for investing some of the ARPA funds to aid in their recovery.
Infrastructure repairs – Cleveland Heights is under a consent decree by the EPA for storm and waste water systems repairs. A funding plan will have to be developed to complete the project with the least financial impact to the residents.
Safety – Our police department needs to be appropriately staffed, equipped, and trained to ensure a safe city for all.
What distinguishes you from other challengers?
I honed exceptional problem-solving, negotiating and communication skills as a trial lawyer in private practice and as Iowa’s Assistant Attorney General. I learned the inner-workings of a strong-mayor form of government as Cleveland’s chief prosecutor in Mayor Michael White’s cabinet. I helped families who were struggling to survive and children in crisis as senior legal counsel for the Cuyahoga Department of Children & Family Services. I recruited, interviewed, screened and helped place top talent in northeast Ohio companies as senior vice president of the executive search firm Ratliff & Taylor.
Melody Joy Hart
Age: 68
Occupation: Councilwoman, formerly a finance executive
Current elected political office: Cleveland Heights City Council
Education: Bradley University, Bachelor of Science; Keller Graduate School of Management, MBA
Why are you running?
After speaking with mayors in other cities, they said a mayor needed financial acumen, a history of civic engagement, management skills, knowledge of the city and ability to collaborate. I have been civically engaged in city housing issues for over six years, attended council four years then ran for office and won. I have a CPA and over 30 years experience in management as a finance executive. I realized the other candidates had some of these, but I had all of them, so I decided that because I love this city, I should run.
Your key issues of concern, and how you plan to solve them:
The vote for mayor passed because people wanted responsiveness which they didn’t see in the city. I will reinstate a community relations function as a liaison to the residents. I will issue a policy that resident request and questions must be responded to within 48 hours. If more research is needed, staff still must call the resident within 48 hours and let them know exactly when they will have an answer.
I will fully staff our housing department and restructure how we operate. I want strategic enforcement on bad investor owned, foreclosed, and vacant properties to bring them in compliance with our housing code. I want to change housing code to provide an option for civil rather than criminal enforcement. For homeowners, I have just worked with the court and the city to put in place a diversion program for homeowners whose homes are not compliant with the code in order to take them out of the court system and have them work with the Home Repair Resource Center to obtain any necessary assistance to get their homes repaired.
Development of Severance and the Noble triangle will be a priority for our economic development team.
What distinguishes you from other challengers?
I am the only one that has all the qualities other mayors feel are necessary. Because I have been civically involved with Greater Cleveland Congregations’ Cleveland Heights Housing Committee and walk the neighborhood for over six years, I am intimately knowledgeable about our housing and other issues in the city. I am currently a council member. I am the only one with a strong financial background from my 30+ year career as a finance executive and I am a certified public accountant, certified in Treasury, and am certified in financial planning and analysis. Because of the 30 year career, I have a breadth and depth of management skills and am able to handle complex issues. I have a knowledge of the city and its operations and have built relationships with council and city staff. I have worked collaboratively in my career and on council.
Kahlil Seren
Age: 42
Occupation: Policy adviser, Office of Cuyahoga County Council
Current elected political office: Cleveland Heights City Council
Education: Cleveland State University, Bachelor of Arts degree; Cleveland State University, Master of Science degree in urban studies
Why are you running?
Cleveland Heights is at an inflection point; we can continue the status quo under a different set of titles, or we can fulfill the promise of change that we demanded when we created this elected mayor position. I have worked for years to push our government to reflect our community’s priorities more faithfully. I am running for mayor because I have values that match our community’s values, skills and experience that match our challenges and opportunities, and the courage to overcome status quo thinking. This role is too important to risk on untested candidates whose lack of experience will make them unable to provide true leadership, or whose lack of values and courage will make them unwilling to take necessary steps when faced with tough decisions. I am running because we deserve a mayor that is committed and equipped to do the job well on day one.
Your key issues of concern, and how you plan to solve them:
Primary issues include housing maintenance and development, economic revitalization, public safety and sustainability. I will resolve these issues by focusing on the basics of local government, ensuring sufficient staffing and process capacity to fulfill our responsibilities effectively. Increasing governmental efficiency through process improvement, performance management, and organizational restructuring allows for departmental reprioritization with greater emphasis on those specific issues without sacrificing basic service quality. I will create a community development function in city government to expand residential redevelopment efforts; Housing Inspection and Economic Development staff can’t be expected to perform community development work effectively. Restructuring frees up existing capacity to focus on the more intensive and targeted work that current staff is intended to perform in the areas of economic development (focused on existing small business) and targeted code enforcement (focused on investment properties). I will work with our community and safety forces to implement new strategies, augmenting current public safety efforts with a more comprehensive approach that doesn’t solely rely on reactive criminal investigation, but works to address precursors of crime using a prevention model. Partnering with resident experts and Power a Clean Future Ohio, I will incorporate sustainability and environmental considerations into every aspect of public action.
What distinguishes you from other challengers?
My experience and expertise in local government distinguishes me from the other candidates. I have the most government experience in this race, and I am the only candidate with substantial elected experience. I have spent years working on behalf of Cleveland Heights, as a volunteer on our citizens’ advisory committee and then as a city council member. I have shown a dedication to Cleveland Heights that other candidates have not, with a track record of success in moving our city forward. Professionally, I have worked as the primary advisor to county council on issues of economic, workforce, and community development for a decade – designing and implementing policies and programs that have helped our entire county. I am the only candidate that has been involved in a government transition from one form to another, through my experience guiding our new charter county government since it began.