Eric Brewer and Shontel Brown are running for representative for U.S. House District 11 in the Nov. 8 election.
Eric J. Brewer
Age: 68
Occupation: Writer
Why are you the best candidate for the office?
In order to be an effective legislator one has to understand bureaucracies and the laws that created the duties of the public employees assigned to them. I have served as a mayor; a special assistant to a Cleveland mayor; a chief of staff to an East Cleveland mayor; a chief of communications for Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority; and worked in medical administration for the U.S. Air Force and University Hospitals. I served on the financial planning and supervision commission that brought East Cleveland schools out of fiscal emergency. I have successfully managed a direct entitlement city that was a sub-recipient of federal funds as a mayor. I have written bureaucracy-improving ordinances. I have investigated political bureaucracies as a journalist. I understand the constitutional rights and laws that are associated with the nuances of managing bureaucracies. I believe every law Congress enacts should benefit our nation’s 19,429 cities, villages and townships.
What are the key issues of concern in your district, and how do you intend to resolve them?
Bureaucratic and political civil rights violations. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ inflationary enactments. Poverty. Mental health. Violence in our neighborhoods. Drug addiction. Health care access in all our 11th Congressional District neighborhoods. The adverse effects of the COVID-19 mRNA injections. Unconstitutional third-party tax lien sales and local government taking and demolishing American homes. American students being displaced by foreign students at local universities. Homeless veterans. Factory closings. Environmental pollutants like the mercury left by General Electric at the Noble Road lighting plant. Student and H1B visa violators. Illegal immigrants. Small business erosion over the past two years. Federally funded local governments and contractors failing to obey federal laws and regulations. National security violations by local Logan Act, Espionage Act and Foreign Agents Registration Act violators. Funding and reforming law enforcement. I intend to work with other patriotic American members of Congress on the issues that matter most to Americans.
How should the government respond as antisemitism continues to increase everywhere?
It’s dangerous for the Russo-phobic Biden administration and my opponent to recklessly allow over 100,000, largely unvetted, presumably Russian-hating Ukrainians into a nation where Russians and ex-Soviet Union citizens are significantly represented among American Jews. The Pulse nightclub shooter in Orlando, Fla., was from Afghanistan. The Albuquerque, N.M., shooter is a Sunni Muslim from Afghanistan who allegedly targeted four Pakistani Shia Muslims for assassination. This nation has only recently begun to experience clashes between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian activists within our borders. The extreme among the millions of illegal aliens from politically antisemitic nations are making semitic American Christians, American Muslims and American Jews their slaughter and intimidation targets in our neighborhoods, places of worship and public gatherings. Our border vetting must be tighter and immigration laws strictly enforced. Biden’s administration and Congress must end the anti-Russian speech. I support Ohio’s permit-less carry laws as a matter of self-defense.
For more on the candidate, visit twitter.com/ericjbrewercle.
Shontel Brown
Age: 47
Occupation: Congresswoman, U.S. House of Representatives for Ohio 11th District
Education: Associate of Applied Business Degree in Business Management, Cuyahoga Community College; Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management, Wilberforce University.
Why are you the best candidate for the office?
I am running for re-election to build on the work I started in my first term in Congress. In Washington, I proudly supported historic legislation like the Bipartisan Infrastructure law, which will bring good-paying, union jobs – some that don’t require higher education – to Northeast Ohio. Billions of dollars will go toward repairing roads, modernizing public transit, delivering clean water to families, and expanding access to high-speed internet. Additionally, I supported the CHIPS and Science Act, which will make robust investments to boost the production of American-made semiconductors, and the Inflation Reduction Act, which will help lower health care costs for American families.
If re-elected, I will continue to put the people of the district before politics and to be a unifier in Congress, working across the aisle to fight for workers’ rights, women’s reproductive, human and civil rights to address the health and income disparities.
What are the key issues of concern in your district and how do you intend to resolve them?
I stand for affordable, quality health care, jobs that pay fair wages, a strong public education system, and equity and justice. My top priorities for bringing federal assistance to the 11th Congressional District include health care, economic development and job creation and combating racial inequality and systemic racism
In Congress, I supported the Biden-Harris Administration and House leadership in passing historic legislation to provide accessible health care and fight inflation for American families. I stand with President Joe Biden in prioritizing health equity and am committed to ensuring that all future COVID relief is distributed equitably. Additionally, in Congress, I will continue to fight to strengthen civil rights laws, advance comprehensive criminal justice reform, reduce gun violence, and end the use of private prisons.
How should government respond as antisemitism continues to increase everywhere?
I condemn antisemitism, extremism, and white nationalism. In Congress I supported a resolution condemning the attack on the synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, and reaffirming the House’s commitment to combatting antisemitism in all its forms. After the attack, I signed two letters calling for increased funding for the Non-Profit Security Grant Program. The program, which provides emergency preparedness, security hardening, and other services to synagogues and houses of worship, received a significant boost in funding under the government spending bill. We need to rebuild a culture where leaders call out hate and antisemitism and champion legislation that ends systemic practices that widen marginalized communities’ wealth and educational gap.
For more on the candidate, visit shontelbrown.com.