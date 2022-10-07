David Joyce and Matt Kilboy are running for representative for U.S. House District 14 in the Nov. 8 election.
Dave Joyce
Age: 65
Occupation: U.S. Congressman
Education: Bachelor of Science from the University of Dayton and Juris Doctor from the University of Dayton
Why are you the best candidate for the office?
I am proud of my record of delivering results for Northeast Ohio, both in my time as Geauga County Prosecutor, and in Congress since 2013. I have helped lower taxes, protect the Great Lakes, fight human trafficking, support small businesses, and combat the opioid epidemic. Just this session alone I have had two bills signed into law, four bills pass the House, and I brought over 18 million taxpayer dollars back home to OH-14. I look forward to continuing to earn the support of my constituents and working on their behalf in the next session of Congress.
What are the key issues of concern in your district and how do you intend to resolve them?
Some issues that hit close to home are reigning in high costs of gas and everyday goods, fighting the opioid epidemic and protecting Lake Erie. In Congress, I’ve prioritized drug prevention and education efforts, promoted addiction treatment, cracked down on drug traffickers, and enhanced law enforcement resources. To strengthen our economy and bring down prices, I’ve supported legislation to reduce wasteful spending, secure America’s supply chain, and regain our energy independence. Lastly, I have focused a lot of my time on the preservation of the Great Lakes. Lake Erie is a critical component of Northeast Ohio’s economy, and it’s one of our most valuable natural resources. I authored the bipartisan Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Act to protect the Great Lakes and make sure they remain both an environmental treasure and an economic powerhouse. Now law, it’s been effective in cleaning up Lake Erie and supporting the jobs it provides.
How should government respond as antisemitism continues to increase everywhere?
There is no place for antisemitism or any similar hatred in our society. As a community and at every level of government we must condemn antisemitism whenever we see it. Hate towards the Jewish community and Israel should never be accepted, excused, or overlooked. That’s why in Congress, I have fought against antisemitic boycott, divestment and sanctions bills and I supported bills that protect Jewish communities across the United States, including the Never Again Education Act and the Non-Profit Security Grant Program. These bills give teachers the resources and training they need to teach our children the important lessons of the Holocaust and the consequences of intolerance and provide at-risk organizations with funding for security enhancements, including houses of worship such as synagogues. The Jewish community in Northeast Ohio looks to their elected officials to stand with them against all antisemitic threats. I am proud to do just that.
For more on the candidate, visit joyceforcongress.com.
Matt Kilboy
Age: 38
Occupation: Registered Nurse
Education: Bachelor of Science Degree in Athletic Training – Kent State University, Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing – Kent State University, Master of Public Administration – Kent State University, Master of Education –North Carolina State University and Doctor of Nursing Practice – The Ohio State University
Why are you the best candidate for the office?
I was born into and raised by a blue-collar family in a rural township within the district I am running in. I live on a corner of the original farm my grandparents bought 60 years ago when they moved from Cleveland to start their family. I am the first in my family to attend college to include a doctorate, but never forgot where I came from. I served my country in uniform as a naval officer and government employee with the Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense. I have spent this entire election cycle driving into every corner of the district so that I can meet people where they are. As a nurse and a veteran, I have a proven record of caring for all Americans, not just those who donate to my campaign.
What are the key issues of concern in your district, and how do you intend to resolve them?
The biggest concerns among voters are the economy, health care and the direction our country is heading. I will tackle the first two concerns with initiatives surrounding health care, education and public infrastructure. We must stop talking about providing healthcare insurance to all and start talking about providing health care to all. We must pivot from caring for sick people to preventing people from getting sick. We need proper education to be successful, which is why we need universal pre-K and post-secondary education options that all can afford. Lastly, we need to not only fix our bridges and roads, but we need to invest further in high-speed internet. The internet is a critical infrastructure that we all heavily rely on. To tackle the last concern, I commit to listening more and talking less. I will also make a point to reach across the aisle and work with different beliefs than I hold.
How should the government respond as antisemitism continues to increase everywhere?
Over the past few years, we have seen a marked increase in outward hate toward our fellow man. The Jewish community has been at the receiving end of much of this hate. This is an issue that our government cannot solve alone, but it certainly has a role to play. First and foremost, we must thoroughly investigate acts of antisemitism and hold those accountable for their actions. The U.S. House must immediately approve out of committee HR 3515 (Preventing Anti-Semitic Hate Crimes Act) and send it to the Senate. Lastly, elected officials should use their positions to speak out against every act of violence toward each other. As a people, we must turn away from hate and embrace the feeling of empathy.
For more on the candidate, visit kilboy4ohio.com.