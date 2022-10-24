Voting will not take place at the University Heights Library or at the John Carroll University Recreation Center for the Nov. 8 election.
“The library is unavailable as they’re still repairing damage due to recent flooding, while the rec center at (John Carroll University) is unavailable due to construction,” Mike Cook, communications and civic engagement director for the city of University Heights, wrote in an Oct. 19 email to the Cleveland Jewish News.
Cook enclosed two notices from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections detailing the changes.
Voters in South Euclid Ward 4, Precinct A, and voters in University Heights Precincts A and B, all of whom voted at the library in past elections, will vote Nov. 8 at Frank Wiley Middle School at 2181 Miramar Blvd.
Voters in University Heights Precincts C, D, E and I who previously voted at the John Carroll University Recreation Center will vote at the Dolan Science Center at 1 John Carroll Blvd.
Voters can confirm their voting location at 443vote.us or by calling 216-443-8683.